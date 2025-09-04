Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

The Giorgio Armani brand has today announced that the eponymous designer founder has died at the age of 91.

The creative genius, who remained the creative director and CEO of his eponymous luxury brand, the Armani Group, right up until his death, founded the company in 1975. In the 80s, his designs, synonymous with pristine tailoring and timeless elegance, reached world domination, with looks he created for the film American Gigolo and the TV series Miami Vice.

© Getty Images Naomi Campbell and Italian fashion designer, Giorgio Armani, at a private party, circa 1996

He launched the industry-adored Armani Beauty brand in 2000, focusing on natural-look, flawless skin, which the website describes as the same "foundation of the Giorgio Armani fashion collections."

The company shared a press release about his death saying: "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani."

"Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects. Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism."

© AFP via Getty Images Giorgio Armani took to the Armani Prive catwalk in January 2025 alongside Latvian model Agnes Zogla

It continued: "He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan. Giorgio Armani is a company with fifty years of history, built with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani always made independence - of thought and action - his hallmark."

"The company is, now and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values."