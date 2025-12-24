New Year's Eve 2025: 6 glamorous places to celebrate in London

There’s no city that does New Year’s Eve quite like London. As the final hours of December slip away, the capital transforms into a glittering hub of Champagne-filled dinners, high-octane hotel parties and skyline views worthy of a midnight kiss.

Whether you’re after an impossibly elegant black-tie affair, a buzzy It-girl-approved dinner, or a sophisticated members’ club soirée, London’s lineup for ringing in 2026 is nothing short of spectacular.

Below, discover the chicest spots to spend NYE this year - each one promising a night you’ll still be talking about well into January.

BOOK NOW Midnight in Tulum at Los Mochis Los Mochis London City is saying goodbye to 2025 with a high-energy ‘Midnight in Tulum’ New Year’s Eve celebration, blending its signature Japanese-Mexican menu with a party atmosphere to match. Expect bold flavours, Patrón-led cocktails, live DJ sets from Jordi Ruz and sweeping skyline views as the clock strikes midnight. For a West London alternative, its Notting Hill outpost is offering the same electric energy. Prices from £75pp (drinks only); £150pp minimum spend (food & drinks); £250pp minimum spend (VIP tables).

The Bacchus Ball at Bacchanalia Bacchanalia’s New Year’s Eve celebration, The Bacchus Ball, promises unapologetic glamour. Spanning both the main restaurant and Apollo’s Muse, the night begins with a Champagne-led welcome before unfolding into a lavish dinner soundtracked by live opera, electro-classical violin and DJ sets. As midnight approaches, Apollo’s Muse transforms into a high-energy late-night party beneath its celestial ceilings. Prices from £200pp (Dining Bar); £275pp (Mezzanine); £375pp (main restaurant); £100pp party entry; tables from £500. BOOK NOW

© Thomas Alexander Photography BOOK NOW Midnight in Medellín at INCA Mayfair INCA is welcoming 2026 with its immersive ‘Midnight in Medellín’ New Year’s Eve spectacle - an extravagant, high-octane evening that blends theatrical performance with elevated dining. Guests are treated to a multi-sensory show alongside a luxurious set menu featuring dishes such as A5 Wagyu sando with caviar, octopus tiradito and charcoal-grilled Wagyu picanha, finished with lucuma crème brûlée. A bottle of Dom Pérignon per four keeps the celebrations flowing all night long. Prices: £600pp.

Midnight Fish at Sexy Fish Sexy Fish is ushering in 2026 with Midnight Fish, a high-octane New Year’s Eve celebration where fine dining meets immersive nightlife. Expect glowing neon installations, a Don Julio–led cocktail menu and non-stop entertainment as DJs and dancers take over the space. Guests can dine à la carte early evening before the party shifts into full swing, complete with a Champagne or Don Julio 1942 cocktail on arrival and late-night theatrics until 3am. Prices: À la carte until 7:45pm; set menu £295pp from 9pm. © gabrielbush BOOK NOW

All That Glitters at JOIA JOIA is ringing in the new year with All That Glitters, a glamorous New Year’s Eve celebration inspired by old-Hollywood excess. Expect DJs, live performers and flowing cocktails alongside a celebratory menu of Henrique Sá Pessoa’s signature Portuguese dishes. Guests can opt for an early evening dinner or go all-in with the late-night experience, which includes a sharing feast, a glass of bubbles and exclusive access to the Pérola bar for dancing into the early hours. Prices: £95pp (early sitting, 6–8pm); £325pp (late-night experience from 8:30pm). BOOK NOW