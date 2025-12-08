The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, shop, eat and do this December 2025

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year - so why not enjoy it in the chicest way possible?

As the year draws to a close, we’re spotlighting the places and pieces worth your attention to go out of 2025 with a bang. From exclusive partnerships between restaurants and beauty brands to the perfect places to host a festive office party and date night packages that are serious value for money.

Here’s your curated guide from the H! Fashion team to make the most of what's on offer this December 2025.

WHERE TO OFFICE PARTY: Clays "Clays is fast becoming one of London’s most effortlessly chic destinations for a girls’ day, or night out", says H! Fashion’s Molly Saunders. "Each space creates the perfect backdrop for stylish socials and slightly competitive moments that always end in laughter. As evening settles in, the atmosphere shifts, DJs curate the mood, and “Night Play” begins - an elevated mix of immersive shooting-inspired gameplay and late-night glamour. For weekend plans, the Clays brunch experience truly hits its stride. Think flowing drinks, beautifully crafted bites, and 90 minutes of lively gameplay that brings out everyone’s inner sharpshooter. It’s sophisticated, girlie, and designed for the kind of Saturdays that feel instantly iconic and perfectly on target." BOOK NOW

WHERE TO NYE: Florattica This New Year’s Eve, Canopy London City is inviting guests to ring in 2026 from the clouds at Florattica Rooftop Bar - the hotel’s award-winning hideaway above the city lights. For one night only, the skyline sanctuary will transform into DiscoBloom, a glamorous fusion of Florattica’s signature floral design and the sparkle of the disco era. Guests can expect a four-course menu, Champagne, and live entertainment throughout the night, before the celebrations unfold into a full DJ-led party as London counts down to midnight. Packages from £295.00 per person

WHERE TO DATE NIGHT: Alba x Acqua Di Parma This winter, Alba London in Knightsbridge is celebrating the season with a chic new collaboration with Acqua di Parma, bringing the warmth and elegance of an Italian Christmas to the capital. Inspired by Alpine holidays and the brand’s festive fragrance collection, Alba has created a limited-edition four-course menu, complete with an exclusive Acqua di Parma gift for every guest. With Italian tradition at its heart, the experience begins with canapés and a glass of Ruinart or a Torrone cocktail, setting the tone for a cosy, stylish evening that captures the magic of Christmas, Italian-style. BOOK NOW

WHERE TO DINE: Bistro Sablé "Craving a chic French soirée in a Parisian bistro but not quite ready to sprint for the Eurostar? Let Bistro Sablé be your très élégant shortcut," says H! Fashion's Molly Saunders. "The interiors are a dreamy collage of vintage French charm; think curated treasures straight from antique markets, all woven together into a cocoon of effortless, candlelit cosiness. As for the menu, the pan-fried cod is le star: delicate, golden, and undeniably runway-worthy, especially when paired with a perfectly flirty French Martini. A little slice of Paris, no passport required." BOOK NOW