I tried TikTok's latest wellness trend 'Therapeutic Laziness' - here's why I hated every second

It’s hard to admit to the internet that you in fact are not, a ‘chill’ person.

I genuinely believed that once my frontal cortex fully developed at 25 (nearly two years ago now), all stress would magically dissolve, and I’d emerge reborn - serene, composed, and effortlessly zen. Safe to say, this did not happen.

When my colleague tasked me with trying out TikTok’s latest wellness fad ‘Therapeutic Laziness,’ I was doubtful. Therapeutic Laziness is a rising wellness trend that promotes intentional rest as a form of self-care. Instead of glorifying hustle culture, it encourages doing less to reduce stress, reset the nervous system, and reclaim time without guilt or pressure to be productive.

As a writer whose brain never stops whirring, has a deep-rooted guilt complex and finds solace in self-deprecating humour, self-care doesn’t come naturally. Especially when it involves doing nothing. “What a waste of my weekend,” was my first thought after being given the assignment, trudging out of the meeting room in what could only be described as a world-class sulk.

Unless ill or burnt-out, I don’t like lying in bed for hours on end. While I’m by no means a hyper-active person (marathon training nor 7am HIIT classes are my idea of fun), I struggle to sit still and will start to emotionally spiral if not mentally stimulated. Most evenings, I come home from work, pull out my sketchbooks, inhale documentaries on anything and everything, and dive into the depths of the internet hunting for vintage clothes to flip - often doing so all at once.

Except when on holiday, relaxation is a feeling that’s rather alien - which unfortunately, made me the perfect candidate for tackling the task.

Opting to self-therapise in my sitting room rather than my bedroom (a larger, lighter space), I gathered my Neom candles, grabbed a blanket and lay horizontally on my sofa - for a good five minutes before I got bored. I had laundry to do, clothes to sell and bathrooms to clean - plus the rare flicker of sunshine outside was not making the assessment any easier. This elevated version of ‘bed rotting’ only made me feel worse, so I sacked it off and went for a walk.

While I couldn’t shake the feeling that I had potentially failed at a very simple task, I also felt agitated. I’m all for a cosy Sunday evening in or the occasional movie marathon, but surely lying on your sofa while staring up at the ceiling isn’t beneficial for the brain? Especially for those who struggle with maintaining their mental health. Had I totally missed the point of the exercise?

Seeking clarification (and a hint of reassurance), I turned to Hypno-Psychotherapist Sophie Cresswell for answers.

What were your initial thoughts when you heard about the ‘Therapeutic Laziness’ trend?

“I found myself asking, is there really such a thing as laziness, or are we simply lacking the skills to recognise what we truly need before we reach burnout? Often, what’s labelled as ‘laziness’ is actually a lack of physical and emotional resources. For the most part, we’re not lazy - we’re exhausted, overwhelmed, or unequipped to care for ourselves properly. It’s important to look beyond the label and ask what the body and mind are trying to tell us.

I also couldn’t help but think: mmm, the marketeers have taken the term ‘bed rotting’ and thought, how can we make money from this? How many pairs of ‘dayjamas’ can we sell? Maybe we’re craving the lockdowns of the COVID era. Maybe we’ve realised the lessons we learned back then haven’t truly come to fruition. And really, what a negative term for something that should be self-nurture. It epitomises the world we live in - a world where people feel they need to label rest.”

How can someone balance the need for relaxation with the desire to stay productive?

“It starts with self-compassion. A powerful question to ask yourself is, ‘What can I not do on my to-do list today?’ That small shift creates room to rest without guilt - and without needing to give it a label. Self-compassion means making choices that are truly helpful in the moment.

For example, therapeutic rest doesn’t have to mean lying in bed all day. While I understand the intention is to create a nurturing space with comforting scents and a calming environment - as opposed to the 2024 ‘bed rotting’ trend - it still may not be restorative unless you’re physically unwell. In contrast, sitting in a park or taking a short walk in nature can offer both rest and gentle stimulation, which is far more nourishing. Even if you’re tired, long periods of inactivity can disrupt sleep and impact mental wellbeing.”

Can 'Therapeutic Laziness' become counterproductive if it leads to too much inactivity?

“Absolutely. While rest is essential, we also know that movement is one of the most effective ways to support mental health. I’ve seen young people turn to this trend and spend days binge-watching TV or scrolling on their phone - but what’s meant to be relaxing can actually overstimulate the brain. It keeps the nervous system in a low-grade state of fight-or-flight, increasing stress and inflammation rather than reducing it.

So yes, too much inactivity - especially when it’s passive or screen-based - can absolutely backfire, even if it’s done while wearing a bio-collagen deep penetration face mask or ‘smellmaxxing’ in a superlatively scented room. It’s not much better than ‘rotting’ in a room full of dirty laundry, unbrushed teeth, and yesterday’s clothes.”

Is 'Therapeutic Laziness' a valid short-term remedy, or is it more effective to combine it with restorative activities?

“Taking a mindful break is absolutely beneficial - especially when it’s done with intention. I think the term ‘pamper day’ might be more accurate and less loaded than ‘therapeutic laziness.’ A day of rest that includes caring rituals - like a warm bath, time in nature, or switching off from social media - can be deeply replenishing.

The key is to do it consciously, rather than falling into avoidance or numbing. Rest and restoration shouldn’t be passive - they should be active choices. We used to have Sundays as a dedicated rest day, but that tradition has long been lost in Western society.”

For those struggling with their mental health, what would you suggest to help them get back on their feet?

“Begin with self-compassion. We live in a world that is constantly ‘on’ - we’re bombarded with information, light, noise, and pressure 24/7. It’s no wonder so many people feel mentally and emotionally depleted. It’s vital to listen to our bodies and minds before burnout takes hold.

Inertia can often be a trauma response to chronic stress. We humans are wired to fight or flee when faced with danger - but when that’s not possible, our nervous system defaults to freeze or fawn. So it’s crucial to examine our lives holistically.

Recovery doesn’t always come from big changes. It starts with small moments of pleasure and connection: improving diet, hydration, and sleep; building gentle activity into our routines; listening to birdsong, having a warm drink, or sharing a laugh. Laughter, play, and joy are just as therapeutic as rest. For someone experiencing depression or anxiety, the goal isn’t to do everything - it’s to do one small kind thing for yourself, and build from there. I recommend using your senses to ground yourself in everyday moments.”

Any final thoughts?

“Neurodivergent people, in particular, often find the world overwhelming and need permission to shut down. Women have historically been shamed for resting, and in a society where they’re expected to be perfect at everything - mothers, career women, nurturing partners, housewives, sirens - this may be their only way to reclaim something for themselves.

The term ‘therapeutic laziness’ is really an attempt to give ourselves permission to do what we, as humans, need: to take time out from our busy lives. Rather than judging ourselves for needing rest - or glamorising the idea of doing nothing - we should develop the skill of listening. Ask yourself: What do I really need right now? What would feel truly supportive - not just numbing or distracting? That’s what real self-care looks like.”

