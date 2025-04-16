Editor’s Letter: The ‘Beauty Edition' Digital Issue

Beauty isn’t just about how we look… It's about how we feel. It’s the quiet confidence of a swipe of red lipstick, the ritual of applying your favourite serum, the nostalgia of a scent that reminds you of home. And this month at H! Fashion, we’re celebrating all of it with our first-ever Digital Beauty Issue.

On our cover is none other than Angèle, the effortlessly cool Belgian pop star whose voice, style and spirit have captivated us all. The singer was a supporting act on Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia Tour and Chanel have just tapped her as the face of Chance Eau Splendide. She opens up about the mantra that grounds her and her go-to joy-inducing fragrance; it’s the key to a beauty philosophy that keeps her glowing from the inside out.

"This issue is all about newness - new trends, new textures, and new ways to approach the products we already love." - Aaliyah Harry

While I might not be the ultimate skincare savant, H! Fashion is lucky to have Aaliyah Harry, our brilliant Beauty Writer and resident product obsessive (you may have spotted her interviewing Khloe Kardashian for H! Fashion on the latest episode of The Kardashians.) From hero moisturisers to cult foundations, Aaliyah knows what’s worth the hype - and what’s been used right down to the very last drop. Her passion and deep knowledge helped bring this entire issue to life, and I couldn’t be prouder to share it with you. Over to you Aaliyah….

"Spring has always been my favourite season as it feels like an invitation to begin again - and for beauty lovers, that can only mean one thing: reinvention.

That’s why this issue is all about newness - new trends, new textures, and new ways to approach the products we already love. This season, lashes are getting louder, blush is bolder and wellness trends are evolving. Spring beauty is no longer just about pastels and florals - it’s about experimentation, individuality and pushing the rules of what beauty can look like.

There's also a real shift happening in the way we use and view our products. TikTok Content Creator, Abi Daunton, pens a thoughtful piece on Project Pan - a movement that reminds us to also embrace the products we already own. In the same spirit, the H! Fashion team shares the makeup and skincare products they have used down to the last glorious drop.

We also debunk a rising wellness trend, Therapeutic Laziness, and delve into the spring nail and hair colours you need to know about - complete with unparalleled commentary from the experts. Roxie Nafousi reveals her secret to confidence - and the products that help her get there - in her Beauty Breakdown, and we’ve extended our talk with beauty trailblazer Golloria - which first appeared in our April-May 2025 print issue - who’s been instrumental in encouraging cosmetic brands to cater to every shade.

At the same time, we’re also seeing beauty look forward - way forward. We delve into the rise of Y3K makeup: think holographic finishes, cyber shimmer, metallic pastels and a tech-inspired take on the future of beauty.

My hope is that this issue brings a little burst of inspiration, whether it encourages a new look, leads you to that next holy-grail product, or simply reminds you that beauty and wellness doesn’t have to look one way to be powerful. This is your permission slip to step outside the box - and look good doing it."

- Aaliyah x