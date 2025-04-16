Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The cool girl hair colours you need to try for spring 2025: from Jam Blonde to Chroma Glow
girl with pastel pink hair with bangs and layers © Pintrest

The experts have spoken, and these are the hues you'll want to replicate immediately

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Ah, springtime. A  season of rejuvenation, spring cleaning, new life (lambs!), and perhaps, a shake up in the hair department.

The rich chocolates and warm mahoganys that slot so perfectly into a winter setting are shunted aside in favour of fresher, flirtier colours and finishes that compliment the rising mercury.

But what to choose? If you’re at a conundrum, fear not. We’ve spoken to the experts to break down the best cool girl hair colours for the season ahead. (Just don’t try them all at once please, for the sake of your follicles…)

A model looks to the camera, her hair is shoulder length with a middle part and is a very soft, ethereal shade of pink

Pastels

These soft colourful hues add some playful fun to spring time looks. According to Jo O’Neill, head of technical education for Toni & Guy, “pastels are perfect for striking the ideal balance between contemporary and tradition. Pastels have a gentle, soothing quality.” And they’re surprisingly versatile too, adapting across textures and styles. 

Celebrity pastel lovers include Emily Ratajkowski and Megan Fox who’ve both dabbled in the fantasy-esque palette. 

A woman in a striped shirt looks to the camera. Her hair is a vibrant shade of pale orange

Jam Blonde

"Jam Blonde is a bright, spring-ready golden blonde," Christel Barron-Hough says. "As sweet and glossy as the name suggests, this look blends fun, zesty yellow hues with a dash of orange. The look is bold and confident, and the latest way to wear directional, statement colour."

Christel explains: “Typically this trend naturally complements warmer complexions - for cooler skin tones, adding a pop of orange will create a bolder contrast, making the look more vibrant and artistic.”

Model Miki Davis looks to the camera in front of a leafy green setting. Her hair is long, vibrant orange with a middle part and gentle layers. © @miki_davis
Miki Davis' glorious head of Jam Blonde hair

Perfectly demonstrated by model Miki Davis, “Jam Blonde has the ability to go deeper, like a thick, tangy marmalade hue, or for clients that want a bolder look, it can be made sweeter and brighter by adding more golden yellow tones. It’s the perfect blend of gold with a hint of orange zest." Sounds absolutely delicious and we’ll be trying it at once! 

A model looks to the camera, she has a sharp blunt bob in a rich cherry-cola shade

Vivids

Sitting on the other end of the colour spectrum to soft pastels, we have your big bold, brazen brights. The Vivids, which according to Jo O’Neill, “embody a progressive and provocative attitude aligning them with rebellion and expression.” How exciting. 

O’Neill recommends vivid sections to add a pop to blonde or brunette bases. “Deeper and darker depth colours always give an opulent feel to the hair, with a high gloss shine from root to tip. The tones we will see are those deep rich, opulent cherry reds, rich burgundy and cinnamon.” Sounds delicious!

A model with very dark brown hair and red lipstick at the Richard Quinn AW24 show

Chroma Glow

For those who like their hair deep and rich, like a lovely cup of coffee. This is an ultra dark brown tint that will deliver serious shine and silkiness in a way most blondes couldn’t even fathom. 

So, if you're desperately searching for a spring pick me up, consider taking the plunge and dying your hair as we look to warmer days ahead... 

