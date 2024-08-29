20 incredible and inspiring women to follow in 2024

For our August digital issue of H! Fashion, we’re turning the spotlight on the incredible women who are redefining what it means to be an inspiration in today’s world.

Our 'Women x Women' edition is a celebration of extraordinary women who are not just making waves in their respective fields but are also champions of lifting others up along the way.

From fashion icons and business moguls to activists and artists, these trailblazers embody the spirit of empowerment, proving that when women come together to support one another, the possibilities are limitless.

We’re celebrating these remarkable women who are leading with grace, power, and a commitment to making the world a better place for all.

Incredible and inspiring women to follow in 2024:



Patricia Bright It would be reductive not to start without our cover star for this special female-focussed issue, Patricia Bright. While working as a financial consultant Patricia became not only one of the country’s leading content creators, but she was the first Black female creator in the UK to reach 1 million subscribers on YouTube. The South London-born entrepreneur launched The Break in 2020, a money and mindset platform designed to empower other women personally and professionally. @patriciabright © Ian Hippolyte

© Getty The Princess of Wales Princess Kate is recognised for her ability to seamlessly blend royal duties with a modern approach to public service whilst for fashion fans, putting on a spectacular yet royal-appropriate sartorial display. As a key figure in the British royal family, she champions mental health awareness, early childhood development, and family welfare through initiatives like the Royal Foundation. Her genuine commitment to causes, resonates globally, making her a role model for millions. In February 2024, she shocked the world when revealing her cancer diagnosis, but received global praise for her openness and honesty, with NHS leaders reporting surges in visits to their web pages on symptoms and support with a diagnosis. @princeandprincessofwales

Jazmin Sawyers Former H! Fashion digital cover star and British long jump athlete Jazmin Sawyers puts being an "enthusiastic singer, coffee lover, voracious reader and amateur seamstress" amongst her 2x Olympian title, a humble comical brag that we can’t help but love. After suffering from an Achilles injury Jazmin announced that she would not be competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics as an athlete, but instead, as a BBC sports reporter, commentating on her former Great Britain teammates. @jazminsawyers © David Reiss

Naomi Campbell was already a trailblazer in the modelling industry, becoming one of the first Black supermodels to achieve global recognition. She broke racial barriers in the fashion world, paving the way for diversity for the next generation of models. Beyond modelling, her activism and mentorship of younger models have solidified her legacy as a powerful and enduring icon in fashion. This year she added to her list of ‘first’ accolades by becoming the first-ever model to have an exhibition at the V& Museum dedicated to her work. @naomi

Gillian Anderson

In between starring in Netflix’s hit show Sex Education, the movie Scoop and Fox Networks The X Files, Gillian Anderson uses her platform to shed light on Indigenous, children's and women's rights around the world. From being the spokeswoman for the Feminist Majority Foundation, signing the UK's pledge to end and investigate crimes of sexual violence against girls and women in Myanmar, being an ambassador for Survival International and co-founding SAYes, a South African charity helping to empower marginalised young people in South Africa, Gillian Anderson continues to use her celebrity status for good. @gilliana

© Getty Meghan Markle Since challenging long-standing traditions by marrying into the British Royal Family and starring in the award-winning legal drama series Suits, Meghan Markle has solidified herself as one of the modern world's most influential women to watch. Using her global platform to advocate for gender equality, mental health awareness, and racial justice on a regular, the 43-year-old has sparked much-needed widespread conversations about change, inclusion, and resilience across cultures and industries. @americanrivieraorchard



Bridgit Mendler You might remember actress and singer Bridgit Mendler as playing the part of Teddy in the 2010 Disney Show series Good Luck Charlie or as Kristen in the teen-drama movie The Clique. Though both of those aforementioned mid-2000s small-screen flicks shaped many of our young adult lives, Bridget has since hung up her acting baton for a role as the CEO of a new space satellite data startup called Northwood Space. After her starring roles, Bridget went on to get her doctorate in philosophy at MIT in 2020, which was closely followed by enrolling in Harvard Law School in 2022, proving that it’s never too late to pursue your passions, no matter how different they might be. @bridgitmendler

© Getty Serena Williams Widely regarded as one of the world's greatest tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has since pivoted her career path away from formerly being the globe's number-one ranked women's player for 319 weeks, whilst also being the only player ever to accomplish a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles, to become a leading beauty entrepreneur. Her brand, Wyn Beauty launched earlier this year in April and is the first of it’s kind to offer an inclusive shade range of makeup designed to move in @serenawilliams



Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe

Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, who is more known by her Instagram handle @melissaswardrobe is the fashion genius and stylist behind many of Stormzy’s most iconic looks. Aside from being a glorified celebrity fashion stylist, Melissa can also add beauty expert, interior Decorator and founder of recommendation and lifestyle lesson platform It’s A Lifestyle, Hun, to her esteemed list of accolades. @melissaswardrobe

© Getty Taylor Swift We could literally spend hours talking about Taylor Swift’s influence as a female in her field, but her 2024 accolades alone are beyond comprehension. In April 2024, Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day. Plus, her latest world tour, Eras Tour broke so many records alone it’s seriously impressive - fans dancing to Shake it Off in Seattle caused seismic activity comparable to a 2.3 Richter scale earthquake, it made her the highest-earning female musician of all time, the first person to become a billionaire through her music only, she played more times at Wembley in a single tour than any other artist (and sold out every night), it was the highest-grossing tour of all time and her movie concert grossed $37m in ticket sales on its first day, which was also nominated for a Golden Globe. Wowee. @taylorswift

Kamala Harris

With absolutely no introduction needed, Kamala Harris is well on her way to becoming the first female President of The United States whilst also being the first-ever female vice president, the first African American and the first Asian American vice president. In the three and a half years as VP, Kamala has proved time and time again that her position of power has the potential to change the lives of millions. From advocating for stricter gun control laws, stronger reproductive rights and healthcare and taxation reforms, Kamala Harris is a name set to go down on the right side of history books everywhere. @vp © Getty

© Getty Mary Earps The Women’s England Football team reaching the Euros finals was a national phenomenon, taking the representation and respect for the female game to new heights, from grassroots level to professional status. Goalkeeper Mary Earps was a key figure in this competition, yet attention was drawn away from her pivotal role in the competition as Nike decided not to sell the goalkeeper’s shirt. After mounting pressure and widespread backlash, the sports brand released her green long-sleeved Lionesses shirt which then sold out twice after a matter of minutes. @maryearps



Michelle Obama

With two daughters of her own, woman empowerment is at the heart of everything Michelle Obama does. Since being the Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama has written four books, championed The Girls Opportunity Alliance, an alliance which supports global grassroots organisations that are working to make sure girls can get the education they deserve as well as founding the Obama Organisation with her husband Barack. @michelleobama

© Getty Raye After emerging onto the music scene back in 2022 shortly after her son Escapism went viral on TikTok, the British-born Ghanaian-Swiss songstress has since paved the way for many young female artists trying to make it big in the industry. With multiple Brit Awards, including Album of the Year at the 2024 awards, under her belt the 26-year-old is constantly striving for a more inclusive industry and using her platform to inspire. @raye



Dame Sarah Storey The most decorated Paralympian in Olympic history is set to embark on her ninth Olympic Games. The British legend holds a whopping 28 medals including 17 golds in swimming and cycling - more than any active Paralympian in any sport. She first competed in the Barcelona Paralympics in 1992 and is going for another two golds in road cycling at the Paris Games this year. An inspiration for females and Paralympians across the globe. @damesarahstorey

© Instagram / @florencegiven Florence Given At just 25 years old, Florence Given can list illustrator, writer, feminist social activist, and influencer on her CV, a list of accomplishments many of could only dream of. In 2020 she published a record-breaking best-selling book, Women Don’t Owe You Pretty, an intersectional feminism non-fiction book described as "the ultimate book for anyone who wants to challenge the outdated narratives supplied to us by the patriarchy." Since its publishing date, Florence has sold over 600,000 copies whilst also taking out the title for the youngest author ever to spend 12 consecutive weeks in the top 5 of the Best-Seller list. @florencegiven



Olivia Jenkins Even if you don’t recognise the name, you’ll certainly recognise Olivia Jenkins’ brand, D Louise. The Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur created her cult-adored jewellery label in memory of her mother, who passed away from cancer in 2017. The brand's values are "Be Brave", "Choose Simplicity" and "Live Happy" therefore it’s no surprise that plenty of Team GB athletes chose to wear her pieces while competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. @olivialouise.jenkins © D. Louise

© Getty Sinead O'Dwyer Young designer Sinead O’Dwyer is truly breaking down barriers in the fashion realm. After starting her eponymous fashion label in 2018, she has been determined to make the industry as inclusive as possible, casting models with disabilities, celebrating bigger bodies and creating clothing to suit any and every body shape, size and silhouette. During her SS25 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, she collaborated with the charity Hair & Care to make the show more accessible for blind and low-vision guests. @sjodwyer



Victoria Beckham Soon after the success that came with being a Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham effortlessly pivoted into the world of fashion and beauty, securing her brands as one of the industry's most reputable and sought-after labels. Her designs are celebrated globally for their sophistication, tailoring and style, and are donned by A-List stars on red carpets and by businesswomen in board meetings around the globe. Her makeup range, Victoria Beckham Beauty, features a slew of products designed with intentional integrity, transparency and inclusivity to empower those who wear it to be the best version of themselves. @victoriabeckham © Getty

© Instagram / @irenettya Irene Agbontaen Irene Agbontaen is a dynamic force in the worlds of fashion, music, and culture. As the founder of TTYA London, her inclusive brand has grown from a fashion label into a comprehensive lifestyle offering, including the TTYA Talks podcast and curated cultural events for high-profile artists like FKA Twigs, SZA, and Halle Berry. She hosts and moderates events to inspire other black creators, founders and business owners, after feeling alone when she began her own brand. @irenettya



