The Fashion Insider Diary: Hermione Olivia's advice for creating a 'CEO on the go' wardrobe

In this August Digital Issue of H! Fashion, we're shining a spotlight on the incredible women who are making waves across fashion, business, lifestyle, tech, politics, and more.

This special edition, Women xWomen, is all about celebrating those who are not just succeeding, but paving the way for others. For this Fashion Insider Diary, we had the pleasure of catching up with the dynamic Hermione Olivia, the visionary founder behind CEO Yourself who also happens to be a complete fashion maestro.

A 'serial entrepreneur' of her own admission, Hermione has crafted a brand that serves as "a destination for motivational and inspirational content designed to help you become the CEO of your life." But it’s not just her business acumen that turns heads—her impeccable sense of style is a key part of her powerful presence.



Hermione’s sartorial choices ooze confidence and cool, something she sums up perfectly as "CEO on the go."

From tips on meditation and motherhood to daily rituals, and hosting a must-listen podcast with powerhouse female guests like Sabrina Elba, Caggie Dunlop, and former Fashion Insider guest Daisy Knatchbull, Hermione's schedule is as diverse as it is inspiring.



"I'd always prefer to be overdressed than underdressed, and I like to make a professional statement," she tells us. Yet, she's quick to add, "I never take fashion too seriously. I believe it's meant to be playful and an expression of yourself. Comfort, and feeling like 'me', is key."

From her go-to brands to her clever accessorising tips and even putting Polaroids in her wardrobe, Hermione's approach to fashion is all about dressing with power, confidence, and effortless flair.



The Fashion Insider Diary: Hermione Olivia

Drinks With The Girls I would say a blazer is my go-to look. I have countless black blazers but I love the design and collar of this white blazer by The Frankie Shop. It feels like a tuxedo jacket and easily dresses up a moment, easily just thrown on with jeans and some earrings to create a statement. Blazers are, for me, the must-have staple of every CEO or 'woman in business' wardrobe.







An Evening Soirée

I love Australian designers and proudly wear them often. This is a Zimmerman skirt I bought for my daughter's first birthday party that I've re-worn a number of different ways. Here, I've paired it with a black structured top for a beautiful event and what was an incredible evening to celebrate the launch of the One & Only Athens.







A Day Of Meetings I love doubling or tripling down on a style to make a statement. I wore this for a day of meetings, and a CEO YOURSELF podcast recording with Sabrina Elba in my studio. It's by Róhe and I can't wait to style them as separates too, whilst having a really strong stacked look for fall back on for a busy day of meetings when I want to feel like the CEO of my life.





Date Night Having a daughter last year has surprisingly made me much more feminine in my style. I love the way dresses celebrate the female form which, again, I appreciate more since becoming a mother. This dress is by House of CB and I picked it up flying through Selfridges on a whim...feminine but sexy, perfect for a date with my wonderful husband







A Chic Sunday Stroll I actually rarely wear shorts but these are a fun statement. I also wore all black for years until my mother asked me if I was in mourning! I think it's important to embrace your youth, and the moment you're in, before it slips away as it inevitably does. This is such an easy look, cardigans being crucial for living in London...



The Fashion Insider Low-down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

I would describe my style as 'CEO on the go.' I like to be considered, but at ease. It's important to me that I dress for the occasion, whether that be to record a podcast or attend a meeting or event. I'd always prefer to be overdressed than underdressed and I like to make a professional statement. With that said, I never take fashion too seriously. I believe it's meant to be playful and an expression of yourself. Comfort, and feeling like 'me', is key.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings?

A blazer is my absolute go-to, either with a beautiful, cropped, tailored pair of trousers or a pair of dark blue denim jeans.

What are your go-to brands?

Knatchbull by The Deck, The Row, COS, Celine, Miu Miu and Theory. Missoni for Summer. I adore Australian labels including Camilla + Marc, Beare Park and SIR The Label.

Do you have any inspirations that influence your style choices?

My favourite is the style of bygone icons like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Jane Birkin. Today, I love Emmanuelle Alt's consistency.

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

I believe in making the wardrobe staples work for you. Finding a pair of jeans in black, blue and white, good tees (preferably COS), knitwear and then a great blazer or coat makes for easy, repetitive-with-a-twist dressing. Habits matter and taking the decision-making out of your morning by having easy looks you can repeatedly turn to is critical for a busy working woman.

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I absolutely love dressing up a look with jewellery. My go-to brands are Heaven Mayhem, Roxanne Assouline, Lucy Delius and Bottega. I also admittedly have a penchant for shoes and bags. My defualt brands are The Row, Alaïa and Miu Miu.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends?

I like to be playful with trends, and not take it too seriously. For example, I've admittedly jumped on the capri bandwagon, and the sparkly Alaïa ballerinas, much to my brothers' and husband's dismay. Find what works for you. Having a daughter recently surprisingly pushed me to be more playful and girly in my choices.

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

When you're comfortable, the look will look and feel effortless. For me, I cannot leave the house if my clothes don't match my mood, or if I'm uncomfortable. Comfort comes ahead of all else for me. With that said, I believe you develop your style over time, as it evolves with you, and you learn to work with your shape and find the silhouettes that are right for you, and reflect your personality. Make mistakes, learn what works and enjoy the process.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evenings?

Again, comfort is key. I'll often wear a suit if I'm not in the mood. It's an easy way to dress up without putting yourself out there, in my opinion.

How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

Style a few looks up and take polaroids to put up in your wardrobe. Then when you're having a really busy week, you can easily reference looks that work for you, throw it on and take the effort and consideration out of dressing so you can focus on the task, or meeting, at hand.