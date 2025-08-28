Founder Kristin Hars on building Sisterly Tribe, Scandinavian style and a star-studded clientele

It’s hard to get activewear right. Go too heavy on marketing, and the pieces feel basic - worn by influencers and anyone chasing the six-pack trend. Make it too technical, and you risk alienating a wider, commercial audience.

Yet, Sisterly Tribe has found the perfect equilibrium - marrying sleek functionality and cool-girl design to create an easy-wear collection for all.

Founded by Kristin Hars in 2020, the Scandinavian label is a community-first, female-founded wellness brand.. Championing minimalist, harmonious design, the designer honours the Nordic philosophy that less is more - executed via her brand’s neutral colourways, luxurious fabrics and feminine silhouettes.

Bolstered by an ethical production chain, Sisterly Tribe has garnered a cult following, spearheaded by the one and only Hailey Bieber. It’s no surprise, given the irresistibility of the collection which spans adorable ballet wraps, leg-lengthening yoga pants and sculpting boleros that promise support and style in equal measure. Going to the gym has never felt so inviting.

We spoke to Kristen about her company’s mission to support women and elevate their wellness journeys via fashionable, functional yogawear - which is shining the spotlight on Scandinavian innovation, aesthetics and design.

What inspired you to launch Sisterly Tribe?

After many years in the fashion industry I wanted to create a brand that was more than just great products, one that truly reflected my values of sisterhood, holistic well-being, Scandinavian simplicity and a more responsible approach to fashion.

What core values drive your brand and how do you ensure they shine through every collection?

Our core values are effortless style, elevated quality, community, mindfulness and well-being. Each collection is carefully curated to add to the Sisterly Tribe wardrobe, with colour palettes designed to sit beautifully alongside previous drops. This makes it easy to mix, match and build timeless outfits over time.

© Belair Photography Sisterly Tribe was founded by Kristin Hars in 2020

What was the biggest challenge you faced in building your brand, and how did you overcome it?

There are challenges every day. Building a global brand with a small team and limited resources, while navigating an ever-changing world and a highly competitive industry, is not easy. When things have been tough, I remind myself of my vision with Sisterly Tribe, then focus on taking one step at a time and moving forward. Challenges are constant, but believing in our vision and moving forward every day has been the key. That mindset has kept me resilient.

How does your Scandi background influence your designs?

Growing up in a small village on the west coast of Sweden, I was surrounded by dramatic seas, cliffs, forests and farmland, as well as a way of life rooted in simplicity rather than excess. There was a strong sense of valuing what you had and taking care of it, and that mindset still guides me today. I carry this understated, effortless approach to beauty into our collections through clean lines, a timeless colour palette and pieces designed to last.

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it come across in your designs?

My personal style is comfortable yet stylish. I gravitate towards clean lines, timeless pieces and high-quality materials that stand the test of time, and that is exactly the ethos I bring into Sisterly Tribe’s collections.

© Belair Photography The label leans into the Nordic philosophy that less is more

How did it feel to see Hailey Bieber wearing Sisterly Tribe?

It was such a surreal and proud moment. Hailey Bieber is not only a global style icon, but I also admire what she is building with Rhode. To see her in Sisterly Tribe was a dream come true.

How does the brand balance comfort and style?

We never compromise on either. Comfort and style go hand in hand at Sisterly Tribe. The key lies in our premium fabrics, combined with thoughtfully curated pieces in effortless, minimalist designs and timeless colour palettes.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up to date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your designs?

I stay curious and up to date by reading magazines, travelling and exploring platforms like Pinterest and social media, but I also love looking back at design history. I have a large collection of Vogue issues from the 80s to the early 2000s that I often return to for inspiration. We do not chase trends. Instead, we interpret them through a Sisterly Tribe and Scandinavian lens: subtle, refined and always timeless.

What are some key aspects to look out for when finding the perfect activewear to suit your body and feel confident?

Look for soft yet sculpting fabrics, flattering cuts and pieces you feel truly comfortable moving in. The perfect activewear should support your body, feel effortless and give you confidence from within, because confidence comes as much from how it feels as how it looks.

© Belair Photography The label has caught the attention of stars like Hailey Bieber

What would you say to someone struggling with gym or workout anxiety?

I would say just take that first step, the more you do something, the easier it becomes. Choose a studio or gym that feels welcoming, wear something you are comfortable in and go with a friend if that helps. Most people are so focused on themselves that they are not paying attention to anyone else. And if the gym feels overwhelming, start at home or outdoors. Moving your body in any way is an act of self-care that supports both physical and mental well-being.

What type of woman do you design for?

I design for the modern woman who values effortless style, comfort and self-care. She wants to get dressed without overthinking, in pieces that feel good on any body type and carry her with confidence from the studio and beyond.