Editor’s Letter: The ‘Danish Design' Digital Issue

August can only mean one thing - Copenhagen is calling. Hot off the heels of CPHFW - this season we’re dedicating an entire digital issue to the Danish capital - and the style tastemakers who make Copenhagen Fashion Week the most exciting stop on the global calendar.

Meanwhile, our cover stars are adorned in Pandora - the most renowned Scandi jewellery name in the world - who have steadily been redefining cool with their trailblazing fashion moments (who could forget Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free turn as their muse at the 2025 Met Gala?).

"Think of this issue as your insider’s guide to Copenhagen style"

While I may not be a full-fledged expert in ‘Copen-core’ myself, H! Fashion is lucky to have Orion Scott, our brilliant Style Editor, who lives and breathes its vibrant energy - think Ganni prints, playful colour, and effortless silhouettes. Not only did she interview our dazzling cover stars, but she was instrumental in bringing this entire issue to life. Over to you, Orion…

“Inside this issue you’ll find, in my humble opinion, the best of the best of all things Copen-cool. From the trending ensembles we’re loving and recreating, to the chicest homeware brands you need to know about and the ultimate guide to navigating the city, according to our very own, Lauren Ramsay.

To tie the whole issue together with a giant Cecilie Bahnsen-approved bow, our Fashion Features Editor, Tania, tapped the founders of cult-favourite activewear brand, Sisterly Tribe, talking all things inspiration, Hailey Bieber and workout anxiety. On the beauty front, Aaliyah spoke to the founder of MANTLE, Josefin Landgard, debunking myths and clichés.

Think of this issue as your insider’s guide to Copenhagen style - unapologetically colourful, endlessly wearable, and rooted in that effortless Scandi spirit.

Skål to Copenhagen, and happy scrolling.

- Orion x”