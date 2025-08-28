The best Scandi homeware brands to have on your radar

Scandinavian design is kryptonite for interior enthusiasts.

Having spent more Sundays than I care to admit sifting through stands at the Hackney Flea in search of my dream Danish mid–century coffee table, I would know. There's something irresistible about the sleek minimalism that Scandinavian homeware embodies - creating harmonious, light-filled interiors that feel both timeless and trendy.

A quick scroll through Architectural Digest’s Instagram feed reveals just how universal the aesthetic has become. From sleek New York apartments to impressive London townhouses, society’s style set is embracing Scandinavian design to elevate and transform their homes.

Embracing mid-century modern principles, Scandinavian homeware champions simplicity, natural materials and functionality - think pale woods, tactile textiles and sculptural silhouettes that harken back to quintessential 1960s style.

Today, this legacy lives on. Cool-girl brands like HAY, Tekla Fabrics and yes, even IKEA, offer up contemporary pieces that never lose their touch - from furniture to soft furnishings, ornaments and more.

Whether you’re after a touch of decor to spruce your home or in need of a full-blown seasonal refresh, there are plenty of Scandinavian homeware brands to choose from. Discover our favourites below.

Best Scandinavian Brands for 2025:

HAY Having gained a cult following due to its cutting-edge design and pan-global championing of young artists, HAY is known for its eclectic array of Scandinavian offerings. The Danish brand, based in Horsens, is a mecca for minimalists, boasting furnishings inspired by mid-20th century Scandinavian style that marries contemporary design values with functionality.

Tekla Fabrics A firm favourite among the team, Tekla Fabrics is a homeware haven for Hackney dwellers. Based in Copenhagen, the brand takes inspiration from the relationship between art and architecture, creating plush, mindfully-crafted textiles from bedding to towelling. Think clean-cut prints like striping, earthy tones and organic textures that promote a sense of calm in the home.

Søstrene Grene Introducing Søstrene Grene, the brand that takes it back to basics without ever sacrificing elegance. Founded by Anna and Clara, the store first opened its doors in the Danish city of Aarhus in 1973. Since, the pair have plied customers with joyous design, from fruit-themed door handles to natural pinewood furniture and more.

ferm LIVING A quick meander through ferm LIVING is akin to a therapy session. Born in 2005, when founder Trine Andersen created her own wallpapers due to a lacking market, the beloved Copenhagen-based brand fuses Scandinavian minimalism with global craftsmanship. Nature-conscious design is at the heart of the label's aesthetic, which incorporates sculptural lighting to refined furniture, with every piece balancing harmony and function.

Gustaf Westman Objects You may not know him by name, but you'll certainly have seen his spiralling pink baguette bags on social media. Gustaf Westman founded his eponymous Stockholm-based brand back in 2020 - one which celebrates playful, colourful design. Unlike many other Scandi brands, the label embraces whimsicality, think curvaceous tables finished in glossy pastels. Each made-to-order piece is crafted with local artisans, marrying sustainability, creativity, and contemporary charm in equal measure.

FRAMA FRAMA, the Copenhagen design house, champions simplicity and structure through furniture and objects crafted from natural materials and clean geometry. Based at its Nyboder Studio Store, the widely-adored brand has honed an aesthetic that is refined yet understated - a Scandi staple. Delve into the plethora of mid-century-inspired pieces courtesy of the cool-girl label, set to tickle all interior enthusiasts.

Studio Arhoj If you've ever ventured to East London for a day of window shopping, you will have no doubt stumbled across Studio Arhoj's ceramic creatures. The Danish interior design and ceramics studio is located in Copenhagen, but its reach stretches across Europe. The brand's figurines have become their most distinctive piece - perfect for injecting childlike joy into the home.

Anine Cecile Iversen Based in Copenhagen, artist Anine Cecile Iversen is a name to have firmly on your radar. Her work celebrates the quite strength of female vulnerability, executed via bold colours, painterly florals, illustrative shapes and organic design. She cites modern art, fashion and botanics as her key sources of inspiration, infusing her gleeful work with vibrance to lift the spirits.

Georg Jensen A familiar name in the homeware game, Georg Jensen is a brand that's been synonymous with Scandinavian design since 1904. Widely known for its distinctive silverware, the brand celebrates fluid, sculptural silhouettes, crafted from timeless metals that inject any space with a touch of quiet futurism.