Cool-girl summer outfit ideas for every occasion

For many style lovers, the summer season is by far the most favoured.

Pops of colour, bold prints, floaty fabrics and luxe layering take centre stage, and let's not forget that you can forgo a jacket that might compromise the end ensemble result.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner's served up a slew of inspo on her recent sunny holiday abroad

Whether your trip abroad with the girls finally made it out of the group chat or if you're staying put and enjoying everything a London summer has to offer, here are just a few sunny season outfit ideas that have a cool-girl tick of approval.

A Sunny Brunch on a Terrace

Rooftop bars and restaurants are finally ready for a gaggle of rosé drinking best friends to descend onto their sky-high terraces. To ensure the views aren't the only thing everyone's looking at this summer, an elegant sundress in butter yellow and a selection of black accessories will be sure to stand out. Don't forget your silk head scarf and cat eye sunglasses, because Audrey Hepburn walked so we could run.

A Beachside Tanning Sesh

Sitting pretty on a lounger surrounded by white sand is what can only be described as heaven on earth. To make the occasion that much more enjoyable, the accompaniment of a chic ensemble is a must. You can never go wrong with monochrome, and to make being sunsmart chic, add a large and in-charge straw hat.

A Decadent Alfresco Dinner Abroad

Glamorous date night dinner looks are what most fashion girls dream of at least 12 times a day in the lead up to their sun-kissed vacation. To nail the occasion dress code, more is most definitely more. Colourful crochet, butter yellow and pastel green will not only complement your newly tanned skin, it's also bang on trend for SS25.

A Picnic in the Park

Those staying in the city this season will likely find themselves at the park at least five out of the seven days of the week. From experience, the ultimate park picnic attire involves a practical garment so you can cross your legs and not flash your date, a pair of ballet flats that are easy to take off so your toes can touch the grass, sunglasses to combat glare and the pièce de résistance, a cute picnic blanket.

How we chose:

Style: Summer calls for an array of occasions, from days in-office to beachside soirees. We've included a range of outfits to suit every occasion and every style.

Price: Variety is key, and therefore, alongside pieces by some of our favourite designer labels, we've included some stylish picks from the high street if you're looking to save.