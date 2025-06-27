The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, shop, eat and do this July 2025

Summer is finally in full swing, and while the weather has been a little temperamental at times (this is Britain after all), we've had some gloriously sunny days and that's surely worthy of a celebration. Glastonbury has kicked off festival season with aplomb, and Wimbledon is on the horizon - tennis fans rejoice!

So whether you're at a quandary over where to dine, eat, drink or shop in the glorious month of July - fret not, we have you covered! From superb swimwear to kitsch accessories to the perfect destination for a girls' trip or romantic getaway, just read on...

(PS: If you're a culture vulture, be ready to be the coolest person in the room: Sign up for The Radar newsletter, and every Monday, we’ll drop the latest buzz on the hottest restaurants, epic events, and all the juicy stuff happening around town right into your inbox. Don't miss out—join the fun and stay in the know.)

WHAT TO SHOP - SWIM: Hunza G's Capsule Collection Hunza G's latest capsule collection is an exclusive edit of their best-selling bikinis, swimsuits and beach-ready pieces, reimagined in glorious red and black gingham. The Dorothy approved designs are crafted in Italy from ultra-lightweight fabric that's quick-drying, so perfect fodder for beach and beach-bar alike. © Courtesy of Hunza G SHOP NOW

BOOK NOW WHERE TO DINE - EUROPEAN CUISINE: Cafe Linea Situated on a sunny corner in the heart of Chelsea's Duke of York Square and nestled within the Grade-II listed 19th-century arcade, the newly opened Cafe Linea is a restaurant, bar and bakery inspired by classic European dining while also being dedicated to creating a bustling neighbourhood stopping spot.

WHERE TO SHOP - SUMMER FITS: Sister Jane Fiesta Collection When a new Sister Jane collection drops, the H! Fashion office gets all flustered because there's no better place to get hold of jolly jaunty fits whose quality belie their price tag. For High Summer, the Spanish based label is feeling the heat with a Fiesta themed offering bursting with colour and joy alike. SHOP NOW

SHOP NOW WHERE TO SHOP - FOR GIFTS: The Diamond Store Luxe Collection The Diamond Store's heritage dates back all the way to 1956 when the family run business first started producing incredible fine jewellery pieces in London's famous Hatton Garden. Their new luxe collection is rooted in craftsmanship, the sumptuous selection has something for everyone, and is perfect for anyone in need of a show stopping gift this summer.

WHERE TO STAY - CITY BREAK: AMANO Covent Garden If you're looking for a location right in the heart of the West End, you'd struggle to do better than Amano Covent Garden, nestled in Theatreland with so many of London's must-see destinations on its doorstop. With super comfortable rooms in clean slick design, the hotel offers the perfect base for a weekend city break. And whatever you do, don't skip dinner at Penelope's, their vibey restaurant for sumptuous cuisine and a cocktail or two. BOOK NOW

BOOK NOW WHAT TO SEE - EXHIBITION: Gianni Versace Retrospective Fashion fans rejoice, as a must-see exhibition is landing in London Bridge from 16th July. Dive into the world of celebrated designer Gianni Versace, known for his era-defining maximalist style that donned everyone from Naomi Campbell to Elton John. Expect over 450 rare and original pieces many that have never been displayed before in the UK.

WHAT TO SHOP - CURATED COLLECTION: Gleneagles Boutique Beloved hotel Gleneagles has unveiled its digital boutique, offering an opportunity to buy a piece of the luxury destination known as The Glorious Playground to take home with you. The curated collection of exclusive products mirrors the hotel's distinctive style and features the Gleneagles Sporting Club capsule collection - the hotel's first line of covetable clothing. SHOP NOW

BOOK NOW WHERE TO DINE - VIETNAMESE CUISINE: Lai Rai, London Peckham's bustling Rye Lane has a new must-visit restaurant in its midst. Lai Rai is a Vietnamese restaurant inspired by the bia hơi culture of meeting up with pals for some delicious snacks washed down with cold beer. In the day, expect Vietnamese coffee and delicious bánh mì too.

WHAT TO SHOP - DIAMONDS: Sif Jakobs Diamond Collection Adored Danish jewellery brand Sif Jakobs has unveiled its first ever Diamond Collection - a capsule selection of 14k gold or white gold pieces all beautifully adorned with lab-grown diamonds. Choose between delicate earrings and show stopping rings crafted with consideration for the environment. The label's mantra, 'every woman deserves to shine every day and for every occasion' gets a big fat H! Fashionstamp of approval. SHOP NOW

SHOP NOW WHAT TO BUY - FRESH FRAGRANCE: Gisou Hair Perfume The ultimate hair fragrance doesn't just make your locks smell absolutely fantastic, it's also infused with Mirshalehi honey and argan oil (packed with vitamin E) and will hydrate, add shine and protect your hair too. The perfect summertime scent, we can't choose between wildflower honey, lavender berry and wild rose.

WHAT TO SHOP - TRAVEL ESSENTIALS: By Banoo Work & Travel Bags The philosophy behind the brand is the hole in the market for functional work and play accessories that don't compromise on style. Founded by sisters Persheng and Perdica, the thoughfully designed pieces are perfectly practical be it for travelling to the office or the Riviera. SHOP NOW