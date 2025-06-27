The Fashion Insider Diary: Grace McGovern on how to build a model wardrobe

Grace McGovern is the poster girl for timeless style with a playful twist.

The British model has crafted a lifestyle that feels as aspirational as it is authentic - just take one scroll through her dreamy social media feed. A true multihyphenate, the 30-year-old seamlessly balances multiple roles: full-time model, self-proclaimed foodie, wellness enthusiast, and most recently, founder of her own eyewear label, CASSI.

When it comes to fashion, Grace’s wardrobe is a lesson in SoCal ease meets London polish. Her Instagram offers a masterclass in California cool: sumptuous slouchy knits, sporty staples, clean tailoring and pops of print that feel fun but never fussy. She gravitates towards pieces that are wearable but directional - think tonal textures, light-wash denim, oversized layers, and vintage accents.

Having recently relocated from London to Los Angeles, Grace has fully embraced her new environment. From hikes in the Hollywood Hills to afternoons exploring LA’s vibrant thrift scene, her West Coast lifestyle is shaping her aesthetic in real time. Gone are the grey skies and Burberry trenches - now it’s all about light layering, countless cami tops and the odd instance of vintage designer arm candy.

We caught up with Grace to talk all things fashion, from founding CASSI and the outfits she’s loving this season.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Grace McGovern

Date Night: This is a typical date night outfit for me. I love a baggy trouser and I got these from Cos, a few sizes up and then taken in and then my shirt is Uniqlo mens, and then I bought my red Louis in an amazing vintage resale shop in LA called Gift of Garb. © @gracemcgovern Grace likes to add a pop of red to her all-black date night attire

© @gracemcgovern Ombré prints make for the perfect off-duty summer look Holiday Style: I kindly got gifted this outfit from Songs of Style - it's not something I would usually reach for but it felt like the perfect South of France sunset outfit, and I felt so fabulous in it.

A Day at Castings: I always tend to wear loafers to castings, and I live in these Reformation ones. Of course, my jeans are AGOLDE, the tank is Brandy Melville and my red cardigan is Zara. I like to wear only one colour, especially for castings. © @gracemcgovern Loafers are Grace's go-to choice of shoe

© @gracemcgovern The model steers away from trends when it comes to shoewear A Chic Sunday Stroll: This was from a gorgeous Sunday stroll on a crisp November morning in Paris - and this is my definition of a stroll outfit. Every winter, I always love an oversized black coat. This one is thrifted - then I add some big Jimmy Fairly sunglasses, a Zara scarf and black Sambas. A stylist once told me never buy shoes you see others wear because they’ll end up going out of fashion very quickly and I’ve listened to it ever since - I’ve never seen anyway wearing these black Sambas.

An Outfit that Sparks Confidence: This two piece from Sir the Label most definitely! I bought it for my 30th party and I wore it the weekend I got engaged and so it must be my good luck outfit right? I just feel very me and confident in this outfit and I really love it. © @gracemcgovern This Sir The Label set is Grace's lucky charm

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Curated, simple and intentional. I love my classic pieces that I rewear but style differently each time.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work/events? How do you balance comfort and style?

I’m a jeans girl through and through - I wear nearly a different pair of AGOLDE & Citizens of Humanity everyday and then style it with a tank or shirt etc. If I'm working, it will be with my Sambas or I’ll add a pair of black boots as it elevates the look while feeling effortless, comfortable and most importantly ME!

© @gracemcgovern Timeless yet playful is the model's modus operandi

What are your go-to brands?

As mentioned above, AGOLDE & Citizens Of Humanity is a real staple in my cupboard. I also love Sir the Label, KHAITE, Massimo Dutti and American Vintage. I also love high street brands like Zara and Mango, but as I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to make conscious decisions to not buy fast fashion where possible and instead buy pieces that, yes may be more expensive, but last me a lifetime.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

I really love Lucy Williams' style, who doesn’t? I also love Monikh and Elsa Hosk. I love that they all have their unique style and execute it so well. Especially with Lucy and Monikh, I really resonate with their style in term of styling classics and I think they do it effortlessly.

© @gracemcgovern The 30-year-old recently relocated to California

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories and how do you use them to elevate your look?

Hoops! I’ve worn hoops for years and years and years. I just feel like earrings always elevate a look. I think most people would say they see me wearing some big old earrings - typically two or three in each ear as I have a few piercings.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

Luckily because of the industry I work in, I'm constantly working with fabulous stylists who always let me know their latest favourite trend or I can take style notes from what they're wearing on the day. The beauty of it is that no two stylists are exactly the same, so I’m able to pick trends that I like from all different people.

© @gracemcgovern The star describes her style as 'curated, simple and intentional'

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Choose the piece that speaks to you most that day, then consider what you’ve got planned for the day too. For example if I'm on set for the day and then meeting a friend for some dinner, I’ll normally reach for something comfortable but also looks like you’ve made an effort - like some suit pants and then a nice tee and jacket. Comfort for me is key.

What are the main differences between the London and LA fashion scene? Where do you like to shop in LA?

The thrifting culture! I’ve always loved vintage, whether it be from a market of Vestiaire in London, but in LA the culture for vintage is huge - it’s amazing. I’ve got some of my best jackets from LA flea markets and I get complimented on them daily. People always ask if my jackets are expensive and it gives me a thrill saying I got them for under $50! I’ve always loved rehoming amazing designer vintage pieces and my bags say that too.

© @gracemcgovern Grace takes outfit inspiration from stylists she works with

What inspired you to set up your own eyewear brand?

I have always loved sunglasses. I actually hate going out of the house without them as I am a real squinter, so something you’ll notice in my pictures is that I'm nearly always wearing sunglasses - I love them. Combined with my love of vintage pieces, I would go on the hunt for amazing classic designer frames online and then I would always have messages from people asking where I got them. So, I thought ‘why not source them for other people?’ and that’s when CASSI was born. My little hub of sourced designer glasses sourced by me.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I always love wearing an epic dress for evening parties or weddings and I always want to wear something new (like every girl) but without buying something I'll never wear again. So, I often rent from HURR for events. I love wearing fabulous pieces that I know are getting used again and again. Some of my best outfits I’ve ever worn are dresses to weddings over the years.