From Villa to Vintage: Olivia Attwood on style, sustainability and saying it like it is

While I’m no stranger to oversharing on the internet, what I didn’t quite expect to confess publicly is just how much I rely on reality TV for a serotonin boost.

Series 3 of Love Island is my ultimate comfort watch, which means Olivia Attwood has become a recurring fixture in my day-to-day life. With her razor-sharp wit and no-filter energy, the blonde bombshell has carved out a successful TV career since her 2017 debut on the show.

Now, at 34, she’s shifting focus to fashion - specifically of the preloved persuasion. On Thursday, Olivia teamed up with eBay to host eBay Live x Love Island, joined by fellow alumni Casey O’Gorman and Sophie Piper.

© James Robinson The former Love Island star has teamed up with eBay

Fans were invited to shop Olivia’s curated rail of secondhand finds, from Nineties high-shine satin Versace co-ords to crystal-studded Rat & Boa party dresses.

We caught up with Olivia to talk about all things sustainable style - and how fashion continues to be her favourite form of self-expression.

What first drew you to preloved fashion and when did it become part of your wardrobe?

My mum got me into vintage shopping when we used to travel. We lived in North America and then we were living in London - we moved around a bit. My mum was always quite good at seeking out vintage shops and she had a lot of iconic pieces. She had this iconic menswear Dolce & Gabbana oversized coat that she had thrifted. It made me realise that you can find great pieces which are timeless. There's something cool about having something that, especially in this day and age, not everyone has because there's so much mass production. eBay also offers access to that kind of world without having to do the actual marching around and going through rails.

Do you remember your first vintage or secondhand buy? Or perhaps something inherited? What made it special?

There are some pieces from my mum - some Dolce & Gabbana coats and some Cavalli stuff. In terms of my best preloved piece, I had a Louis Vuitton bag from eBay. I keep all the bags that I think are timeless.

© James Robinson Vintage shopping has been a part of the 34-year-old's life since childhood

How would you describe your personal style today, and how has it evolved since your Love Island days?

My style has a huge range. I try to dress situationally rather than having an overhead style. I think my style is quite timeless. It's often tailored, but then I'm not afraid to have fun. Who I am when I'm sitting on daytime television versus who I am in Ibiza are two really different people, so I feel like you don't have to have one uniform brand that you sit under. I dress for where I am and what's appropriate and what I'm going to feel good in.

I think the thing that's changed for me over the last ten years is that now I dress much more for myself. In my late teens/early twenties, I dressed for the boys. I always wanted to look sexy. I’d think ‘what would a boy like me in?’ and that never goes through my head anymore. If my husband Brad says ‘oh those shoes are really ugly,’ I think, yes, that means they're really fashionable.

What advice would you give to someone just starting to explore preloved fashion?

Get on eBay and get those filters going. I use my notes app where, if I’m building an outfit and realise I’m missing something, I’ll write it down on my phone. The next time I want to shop I’ll look at the list. You build a list so you're not mindlessly shopping, you're intentionally shopping.

© James Robinson The star hosted a live auction in collaboration with eBay

Where do you like to shop in person?

I like a department store. We've got two of the best department stores in the world - Harrods and Selfridges. At my core, I’m a Harrods girl. I have core memories of Harrods from being a child and going to the toy level. There’s something nostalgic about it. But I do think Selfridges has more brands. I could go to a department store and stay there for days. Give me water and food and I’d be good.

Have you ever had a ‘thrift fail’ - a piece you loved that didn’t quite work out?

There are things that I think I look at and I cringe. I think ‘oh my god, that was awful,’ but I have to say it was my fast fashion era that I regret the most - when I was buying for mass rather than for quality. I used to buy so much stuff that would get worn once. It didn't wash well, it didn't fit well. I was always that girl from my hometown going out clubbing. I remember people used to think that 'd cracked it. I used to get so many questions about my outfits. I used to wear about four packs of hair extensions, two sets of eyelashes and three bras. If I fell over I wouldn’t have felt it. I looked crazy, but people would always gas me up.

How do you approach red carpet dressing with sustainability in mind? Do you work with a stylist?

I don’t make a big deal out of it, but for the last four years or so I’ve done my own red carpet looks. I think this year I’ll dip back into the pond of stylists. But for a while, I didn’t think red carpet looks reflected me. I took it back to myself. I would buy the pieces, sometimes from eBay, and sell them after. Then at least I'd get the look I wanted. I like having complete ownership over it, but it does get a bit stressful when you haven't got anyone else to lean on.

© James Robinson Olivia was joined by eBay’s Pre-Loved Style Director Amy Bannerman for a live panel

If you're having a down day, what outfit lifts your spirits?

If I am really feeling sorry for myself, I always go with a tracksuit. I will film my documentaries in tracksuits all the time. I love the cosiness of a tracksuit, putting your hood up and being able to hide in it. You feel safe. The only other thing that always pulls me out of rut is a good fake tan. If I sleep in a fake tan, the next day I'm a different girl.

What role do you think influencers and celebrities can play in normalising secondhand fashion?

I think they play a huge role and we’re already seeing it. Love Island has obviously been a massive arc dispelling myths around preloved fashion.

You’re refreshingly outspoken and true to yourself - do you try to curate your style to mirror this?

I just like to have fun with my style. Things like the Labubu bag trend will probably age really badly, but I do just want to have fun. I love slogan T-shirts. I love a micro short. People think I’m a grown up because of my age, but I want to remind myself that I’m not because I’m carrying a teddy on my bag. I never take it too seriously. It's not that deep - have fun with it.