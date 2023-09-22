The Fashion Insider Diary: Camilla Elphick

The shoe designer breaks down five outfits she wore in a week and shares her ultimate styling tips...

Camilla Elphick is an award-winning shoes and accessories designer, and the founder of the eponymous brand beloved by Princess Kate. After graduating from LCF Cordwainers and Parsons in New York, she went on to intern with the likes of Paul Andrew, Charlotte Olympia and Sophia Webster before starting her own label in 2014.

She describes her aesthetic as, "Polished city style with a feminine twist - with good shoes! I love nothing more than wearing the pieces we create and seeing our customers wear them too."

"I wear a lot of black tailoring, denim and white T-shirts or shirts, then I accessorise with our shoes - as they are the focal point of my outfit," she tells Hello! Fashion, "I go between design meetings in our Ladbroke Grove studio to finance meetings in Shoreditch and events are all over London, so I am walking quite often with my dog, jumping on tubes or buses or in cabs, and don’t have time to go home so I need outfits to work all day."

Camilla shared a week's worth of outfits during London Fashion Week, with us and answered all of our burning fashion questions...

What This Fashion Insider Wears In A Week...



Smart Works Breakfast

To start the week I wore our 'Alicia' flats in emerald, to the launch breakfast at The Berkeley Hotel for our charity partner Smart Works' 10th-anniversary capsule collection. I paired the flats, which feature in the Smart Works collection, with black tailored trousers and a white Zara shirt with contrast feather cuffs to pick up the green tones of my shoes. I then accessorised with a Cos gold chain necklace and Chanel cross-body bag.

The Camilla Elphick SS24 Preview

I wore the 'Lover' flats in black to kick off London Fashion Week at 'Home House', where we showcased our AW23 collection and a preview of SS24, followed by a sit-down breakfast. Ballet flats are having such a moment, so I wanted to wear them and dress them up for the event. I rented the most beautiful vintage Balmain dress from MyWardrobe HQ and then decided to re-wear my gold chain necklace from Cos to bring the look up to date.

The BFC's London Fashion Week Breakfast

I donned my 'Alicia' flats to the British Fashion Council's LFW breakfast in Soho. I knew I was going to be running from the event to the office so I paired my flats with smart denim jeans, a white Cos t-shirt and a black blazer - a very classic look. To inject some fun, I added a metallic and pearl bag by Stone & Mason which is personalised with my initials.

Date Night

I went to the opening night of Geode, a new restaurant in Knightsbridge and opted to wear our 'Jasmine' platforms in black. I had to go straight from our wholesale showroom where we were having a buyer's appointment, so I added heels to dress up my more relaxed daytime look. The flared jeans and white shirt are both from Rails, and my earrings from Missoma.

Meetings in Town

For some meetings in town I wore my black tailored trousers, which are slightly cropped which I love to show off my shoes, our 'Matilda' mid-heels in white. I paired it with a new black waistcoat from Zara and I accessorised with my late grandmother's pearl necklace. Fun fact, she was called Pearl and inspired our signature buckles on our shoes.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

What are your go-to brands?

"I love Maje, Miu Miu, Cos and Zara basics, & Other Stories denim, and Rixo printed dresses - I tend to rent event outfits - it feels so special to wear designers that might not be so go-to."

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

"It can be much more relaxed for walking the dog and seeing friends, or it can be much more fun and over the top with birthdays and weddings. I have more time to put outfits together and love dressing up for these special events. I go for bold dresses in print, bright pinks and metallics - mini or midi length and always wear towering heels, regardless of the venue. I can't wait for our party shoe collection to launch."

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

"My must-have accessory is my Loquett heart necklace, a gift from my husband with our initials and birthstones. I also wear vintage diamond bow earrings from my mother. I love my faux diamond tennis bracelet from Daphine - I think it elevates my look and everyone thinks it's real (as if!). I wear these every day and don't take them off unless it's to wear my hair up in a low bun, in which case I will add a pair of big statement earrings."

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest trends?

"I like to add a few new items each season but luckily these are often from our photoshoots, so I don't feel too guilty. I also think if you want to add a few key trend pieces it can update clothes you already have and give them a new lease of life."

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening events?

"Most importantly it's making sure you feel good and have the confidence to pull off the look for it to be memorable. Being slightly overdressed and adding something unexpected can certainly get you noticed by people you might not know and can spark conversations."

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

"For me it's about feeling good. I don’t wear a pair of leggings or tracksuits during the week for comfort, even if I'm WFH. I try to always wear a considered outfit and shoes to keep my mind focused. When the workday is done, I love nothing more than changing into a cashmere lounge set and climbing into bed and cuddling up with my dog, watching TV and scrolling on my phone for hours. Running a business is exhausting, so I always make sure to have a good night's sleep, then nothing seems as demanding and just fun, as it should be."