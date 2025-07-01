You can now buy Andy Sach's iconic Chanel boots - here’s how

"Are you wearing the...?" "Chanel boots? Yeah, I am.”

This fleeting exchange from The Devil Wears Prada might seem throwaway, but it’s become one of the film’s most quietly iconic moments.

Spoken by Emily Charlton, Miranda Priestly’s razor-sharp assistant, the line encapsulates the film’s obsession with status, fashion as identity, and the transformative power of style.

The Chanel boots famously featured in The Devil Wears Prada

When protagonist Andy Sachs strides into the Runway office, glossy hair flick at the ready, we’re all taken aback by her overnight wardrobe evolution.

We have costume designer Patricia Field to thank for this metamorphic moment. The creative, who was also behind Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, crafted a Chanel-centric look that cemented itself in fashion history.

The now-famous boots from the look hailed from Chanel’s Fall 2005 collection, while the structured jacket, another Karl Lagerfeld creation, debuted on the Resort 2005 runway. Together, they marked the moment Andy shed her naïveté and stepped fully into the high-fashion world.

And as luck would have it, the boots are now up for grabs. It-girl vintage haunt Sororité announced that it has successfully sourced the famed stompers, which will soon be available to purchase online.

© @sororitevintage The Chanel AW05 Chanel boots & Fendi green chef knit purse are available via Sororité

The collective wrote: “18 years ago today, The Devil Wears Prada premiered. We sourced Andy Sach’s Chanel F/W 2005 Chanel boots & Fendi green chef knit purse, among other iconic styles from the film. The Chanel boots are currently available in a size 38. More sizes are slated to arrive online very soon.”

Never one to miss out on securing an iconic archival piece, Sororité has yielded a loyal celebrity following, including style insiders such as Bella Hadid, Alex Cooper, Vittoria Ceretti and Billie Eilish.

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of channeling your inner Andy Sachs, Chanel boots, hair flick and all, now’s your chance. Just don’t be late. You know how Miranda hates that.