Kylie Jenner’s statement yellow lace dress is a vintage dream

It’s official - Kylie Jenner has confirmed that archival fashion still reigns supreme.

The Khy Cosmetics founder and influencer has made the jump to preloved luxury, and just in time for summer.

Spotted ahead of the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding at Hotel Gritti in Venice, the 27-year-old made a statement in sunny yellow alongside her older sister Kendall.

She slipped into a Dolce & Gabbana lace dress circa 2001 from It-girl haunt Sororité, the go-to vintage hub for fellow style insiders such as Bella Hadid, Alex Cooper, Vittoria Ceretti and Billie Eilish.

A luxury vintage boutique, Sororité offers high‑quality, rare pieces, spanning clothing, shoes, jewellery, lingerie and accessories, all sourced globally and sustainably. Kylie’s Dolce & Gabbana number featured a mustard colourway, a midi silhouette, delicate layers of frothy lace, sleek spaghetti straps in a pale sage green hue that formed a timeless halterneck shape and a figure-kissing fit.

© GC Images The Jenner sisters opted for preloved archival luxury looks

The influencer wore her dark chocolate hair down loose in tumbling beach waves, opting for a polished beauty blend that accentuated her campaign-fronting features.

Model Kendall complemented her sibling’s seasonal aesthetic, stepping out in an archival dress hailing from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2002 collection. The slinky designer number boasted a summer-ready halterneck design, a floor-skimming length, romantically sprawling floral blooms and a pearlescent backdrop peppered with illustrative peony motifs. Actress Kate Beckinsale was pictured in the exact same piece back in 2001, when she sported the look to the My VH1 Music Awards.

It seems that yellow is front and centre of Kylie’s SS25 moodboard. Earlier this month, the entrepreneur promoted her alcohol brand Sprinter via social media, making sure to bring the heat in a canary yellow latex mini dress.

The star announced a series of new flavours while shooting in Palm Springs, serving up the ultimate dose of off-duty holiday style inspiration.