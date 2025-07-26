The Fashion Insider Diary: Jess Bantleman on the transatlantic charm of style

A quick scroll through Jess Bantleman’s Instagram feed is all you need for your weekly fashion fix. The social media manager has style down to a fine art - from her midcentury homeware flecked with delightful vintage trinkets to a cool-girl wardrobe that marries slouchy tailoring with kitsch graphics.

The social media manager, who formerly headed up the social channels at Hearst, is now stepping into her own as a freelancer. From the outset, she appears to have it all figured out: a steady stream of dreamy outfits, a beautifully curated home adorned with polished teak furniture and vintage silverware, two miniature long-haired dachshunds (the true scene-stealers), and a wedding on the horizon. If you’re in need of aesthetic inspiration, this is your sign to hit the ‘follow’ button.

Since stepping away from the hallowed halls of her former office job, the multi-hyphenate has built an impressive roster of brand partnerships. ALIGNE and Abercrombie quickly came calling, recognising Jess’ penchant for laid-back yet playful style that resonates so deeply with her audience.

From Palm Springs to London, Jess continues to inspire with her effortless polish. Discover her all-important style tricks and tips below.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Jess Bantleman

Date Night: I loved this outfit I wore on date night for dinner and drinks in LA, and will be recreating again soon. The satin Adidas shorts keep it casual but slightly more dressy, paired with the lace vest. And you could even swap loafers for kitten heels. For a date day, my ideal date is antique shopping and grabbing a coffee, so something causal like a midi dress and cap with tonnes of jewellery would be my go-to. © @jessbantleman A pair of silky sports shorts can take you from day to night

© @jessbantleman Jess' go-to holiday staple range from sheer sequin skirts to football shirts Holiday Style: I love holiday style, it always gives me a chance to experiment with different looks. I usually flit between very causal, like this football shirt and white shorts combo, or green free people co-ord. On the other hand, I love dressing up on holiday, like in this sheer sequin skirt from VRG girl, or this yellow free people dress with blue detail.

A Day of Work: When in doubt, wear a co-ord, and you can never really go wrong with double-denim. I also love a waistcoat paired with something more unexpected, like shorts and boots. I always find that layering is key for workwear. © @jessbantleman One can never go wrong with 90s-inspired double denim

© @jessbantleman Oversized leather jackets and miniature long-haired dachshunds are the chicest combination A Chic Sunday Stroll: Depending on weather, either shorts and a baggy T-shirt, or an oversized leather jacket and jeans. I’ve been loving baggy, indigo dungarees recently too.

An Outfit That Sparks Confidence: I always feel confident in an oversized blazer. Shopping in the men’s sections for big, boxy jackets to pair with short skirts or fun tights is always a winner for me. © @jessbantleman Slouchy tailoring is a must for the social media veteran

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

I think my style could be described as feminine with tomboy elements to it. I love mixing vintage and secondhand pieces with newer trends or shapes, but my priority is to always feel comfy, and like me.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work/events? How do you balance comfort and style?

My go-to outfit for a busy day in the summer would probably be a combination of short shorts, a T-shirt and chunky boots like my favourite ones from Vagabond. I feel like it’s such a good foundation to dress up or down, and you can mix the level of dressiness depending on the top. I might swap out a graphic print T-shirt for a waistcoat or vest for an event, for example. I think the key to balancing comfort and style is to pick your comfiest, favourite pair of shoes and build up. Oh, and layers, especially in this country.

© @jessbantleman The freelance social media manager previously worked at Hearst

What are your go-to brands?

Mad Happy does the best leisurewear. I love Free People and VRG girl for really fun, playful pieces. Dissh is another Australian brand I love. You can never go wrong with Mango, especially in summer and I think Abercrombie do some of the best basics when it comes to denim and tops. I love finding smaller, independent brands too, and always feel so special having a more unique piece to mix with an outfit. Your Honeymoone have some amazing silk bloomers (very Sabrina carpenter esque), Sandra Alexandra makes some of my favourite jewellery pieces that I always get compliments on. I love Isla De Gar or Monty for the most stunning bags, and my friends run a fashion label called The Sixth Language and they do the most beautiful pieces. The graphic tee is a must!

What outfit will always lift your spirits?

Great question! I think I feel most confident in a small bottom, baggy top combination, like a mini skirt and kitten heels, with a baggy oversized T-shirt. But I also wore an outfit from VRG on my hen-do recently that I felt so good in. It’s about experimenting with shapes and fabrics for me, but keeping the outfit true to your style.

What is your perfect Palm Springs look?

Ugh, Palm Springs, my most favourite place ever. I’d say my perfect Palm Springs look would first and foremost have to be cool, because it is so very hot. I’d opt for a strappy white sun dress and square toed Haviannas, vintage bag and a pair of sunnies.

© @jessbantleman The content creator marries retro Palm Springs style with It-Brit cool

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

Jane Birkin as a reminder to not take fashion too seriously, Carol Basette-Kennedy for off-duty tailoring and putting together a really simple, but classic look. Dua Lipa for holiday and summer dressing, Carrie Bradshaw for fun outfit elements to thrift, Princess Diana for atheleisure, Jennifer Aniston for simple, 90s looks and Dakota Johnson for street style. I’m always excited for Pedro Pascal and Alex Consani’s red carpet looks too, and I love Addison Rae’s very authentic approach to style.

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I am such a bag girl, and always have been. I remember being on holiday in Cornwall as a kid with my holiday pocket money and choosing a bag (baby blue and beige suede combo) for my souvenir, over all the fun toys and sweets. I love thrifting bags, and have found some absolute gems. I think you can have a really simple, classic outfit and a fun bag will always make it unique. And always stacks of chunky jewellery. I never feel complete until I have at least one ring on every finger.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

Trends are inescapable, and I know jumping on a trend bandwagon gets a bad rep, but I think there’s actually something fun and charming about adopting elements of things that are trending and making them your own. And then spotting other people out wearing their own take of it. I think it’s sweet and fun to look back on as fashion evolves. But there’s definitely a way to do it sustainably and in a way that stays true to you. I’d always try something out by thrifting something second-hand first, incorporating it into one of my favourite looks, and building from there. Fashion is meant to be fun and fluid, but I do agree it’s hard to filter through the noise of social media to find what you like, versus what you feel like you should like. Take inspiration, but if it doesn’t feel like you’ll get more than a couple of wears out of it, it’s probably not reflective of your true style.

© @jessbantleman 90s minimalism forms the foundation of Jess' versatile wardrobe

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

I love the unexpected shoe theory, where you pick a pair of shoes to complete your outfit that feels completely out of place with the rest of it. I think it’s a fun approach to styling in general and getting out of your comfort zone. If you’re wanting to try something new, don’t overcomplicate or overthink it. I also love mixing fabrics, which can make such a difference to styling vs wearing an outfit.

What is the key to creating the perfect social media feed?

Don’t overthink it! Which is ironic, coming from someone who works in social media. But realistically, no one is going to look at your feed with a critical eye as much as you are. If you’re serious about curating your personal brand and imagery on social, then I’d suggest following a format of alternating between pictures of you & your outfits, and detail and lifestyle shots. I always gravitate towards accounts that have a mix of content, that way, people can get a sense of who you are more easily and it’s a great way to test out different formats to see what resonates most. Also less pressure to have the perfect outfit shot every time.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

Personally I prefer less is more. I love 90s fashion, and whenever I look at inspiration for evening dressing from this era, it’s always quite simple, classic silhouettes. A strappy dress with a pair of gold hoops and kitten heels is a winning combo that you can build on. Maybe with an oversized leather jacket or blazer, or swapping the dress for a skirt and top combo.