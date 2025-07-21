Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama's Ibiza essentials? Itsy bitsy bikinis and cult classic band T-shirts
Maya Jama's Ibiza essentials? Itsy bitsy bikinis and cult classic band T-shirts

The presenter and It-girl is looking sensational on the sun drenched island with boyfriend Ruben Dias

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Maya Jama's holiday wardrobe is a masterclass in summer 2025 fashion - equal parts sultry island goddess, effortless cool-girl and with a nostalgic nod to iconic British music.

The Love Island presenter is on her third trip of the year with boyfriend football star Ruben Dias. Jealous, us? Absolutely. 

In one sun-soaked snapshot, Maya lounges on a coastal terrace in a deep chocolate-hued triangle string bikini that oozes luxe minimalism. 

The gold trim on her bikini and spectacular watch add a whisper of opulence. She's a walking advert for the power of an itsy-bitsy bikini. 

Maya Jama sits on a terrace in a chocolate brown string bikini with gold detailing© @mayajama
Maya Jama's perfect chocolate triangle bikini

In another pic, when out for lunch, Maya opted for a white crochet bikini top, again in the classic triangle shape and low-rise denim shorts - a classic combo worn with aplomb. 

Her beauty choices are also a masterclass in effortless vacation style - loose braided pigtails, a slick of gloss and glowing skin. Dreamy. 

Maya Jama sits in a restaurant, giving the staff a thumbs up, wearing a white crochet bikini top, hair in pigtails and denim shorts© @mayajama
Maya Jama looking sensational in a white crochet bikini top

We also want to take a moment to reflect on Maya's sensational t-shirt choice as she lounged upon a luxury yacht in the glittering Med.

The star sported an Original Pirate Material oversized white t-shirt, a direct nod to the beloved The Streets album of the same name that came out back in 2002 and rocketed rapper Mike Skinner into cult status in the British early 00s music scene. 

Maya Jama sits on a luxury yacht, hands in the air, wearing an oversized whit t-shirt emblazoned with 'Original Pirate Material'© @mayajama
Maya Jama enjoys time on a luxury yacht

It’s a cultural flex for those in the know and the perfect choice for the utterly chic yet effortless It-girl vibes that Maya has flawlessly channelled throughout her career. 

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias embrace in a restaurant, a big plate of juicy steak in front of them© @mayajama
Maya Jama and Ruben Dias canoodle in a restaurant

As for her romance with Portugese centre-back Ruben Dias? The couple's relationship has been quietly flourishing since early 2024 when they were first spotted together at a Monaco Grand Prix afterparty. 

Since then they've touched down in Ibiza, the Amalfi Coast and Mykonos together, and the star managed to squeeze in a trip to Thailand back in April.

