Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Hosk just wore the unexpected colour combo of summer 2025 in lingerie-inspired négligée
Subscribe
Elsa Hosk just wore the unexpected colour combo of summer 2025 in lingerie-inspired négligée
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Elsa Hosk just wore the unexpected colour combo of summer 2025 in lingerie-inspired négligée

The supermodel schooled us in how to breathe a new lease of life into butter yellow

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Unless you've been living under a rock, you can't have missed the chatter around this year's colour sensation - butter yellow.

Adorning everything from nails to micro shorts and kitten heels, the sumptuous shade perfectly encapsulates the mood of 2025. And now supermodel Elsa Hosk has given it a brand new twist. 

Whenever we're in need of a burst of outfit inspiration, the ex Victoria's Secret Angel is our first port of call.

The fashion designer (her gorgeous label Helsa Studios is bursting with wearable covetable pieces with the supermodel stamp of approval) often takes to Instagram to showcase her fits, and can pull off anything from gorpcore to baggy bloomers with aplomb.

Elsa Hosk in her sky blue and butter yellow silk dress standing in a field surrounded by topiary and lavender bushes© @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk in her sky blue and butter yellow ensemble

The latest trend she's chosen to tackle is giving butter yellow a new lease of life for the season ahead. 

Posing in the gardens of a seriously fancy grand house, Elsa sat among some lavender bushes to show off her latest sartorial triumph.

Elsa Hosk sits in a country garden, a grand house is behind her. She adjusts the strap on her sky blue and yellow dress, her yellow handbag perched beside her© @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk and her stunning selection of accessories

Elsa wore a silk pale blue, lingerie inspired dress with a plunging neckline bedecked with lace and the sweetest pale yellow bows adorning each shoulder. 

The fit is a drop-waist - aka the silhouette of the summer - and Elsa paired her dreamy dress with a sunny yellow bag from luxury label Hèrmes and sandals in everybody's favourite print - classic leopard.  

Elsa Hosk crouches down in a posh garden, holding her yellow handbag in front of her© @hoskelsa
Go on then, one more shot of Elsa Hosk's dreamy outfit

The dress itself is one of Elsa's own designs, and is 100 per cent silk. Fans can pick up the dress for £442 and trust us when we say - you'll be wearing it all summer long. Come autumn simply team with biker boots and an oversized knit. Perfection.

So, many thanks Elsa for the burst of inspiration - we're off to pair our delicate pastels with all the butter yellow pieces we have accumulated since the colour rocketed into the sartorial spotlight. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More