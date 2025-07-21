Elsa Hosk just wore the unexpected colour combo of summer 2025 in lingerie-inspired négligée

Unless you've been living under a rock, you can't have missed the chatter around this year's colour sensation - butter yellow.

Adorning everything from nails to micro shorts and kitten heels, the sumptuous shade perfectly encapsulates the mood of 2025. And now supermodel Elsa Hosk has given it a brand new twist.

Whenever we're in need of a burst of outfit inspiration, the ex Victoria's Secret Angel is our first port of call.

The fashion designer (her gorgeous label Helsa Studios is bursting with wearable covetable pieces with the supermodel stamp of approval) often takes to Instagram to showcase her fits, and can pull off anything from gorpcore to baggy bloomers with aplomb.

© @hoskelsa Elsa Hosk in her sky blue and butter yellow ensemble

The latest trend she's chosen to tackle is giving butter yellow a new lease of life for the season ahead.

Posing in the gardens of a seriously fancy grand house, Elsa sat among some lavender bushes to show off her latest sartorial triumph.

© @hoskelsa Elsa Hosk and her stunning selection of accessories

Elsa wore a silk pale blue, lingerie inspired dress with a plunging neckline bedecked with lace and the sweetest pale yellow bows adorning each shoulder.

The fit is a drop-waist - aka the silhouette of the summer - and Elsa paired her dreamy dress with a sunny yellow bag from luxury label Hèrmes and sandals in everybody's favourite print - classic leopard.

© @hoskelsa Go on then, one more shot of Elsa Hosk's dreamy outfit

The dress itself is one of Elsa's own designs, and is 100 per cent silk. Fans can pick up the dress for £442 and trust us when we say - you'll be wearing it all summer long. Come autumn simply team with biker boots and an oversized knit. Perfection.

So, many thanks Elsa for the burst of inspiration - we're off to pair our delicate pastels with all the butter yellow pieces we have accumulated since the colour rocketed into the sartorial spotlight.