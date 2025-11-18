Exclusive: Matilda Djerf is back on the scene - here’s what she has to say

As someone who has had their fair share of experience with ‘mean girls,’ (all-girls schools, for the uninitiated), I was quick to hop on the cancel culture bandwagon when Matilda Djerf stumbled.

Let’s be honest - our inner misogynist really comes out to play when we see the ‘perfect’ woman fall from grace. We’re all guilty of it - a touch of schadenfreude. With her bouncing blonde blowdry, flawless skin, doll-like features and polished wardrobe, the Djerf Avenue founder was the ultimate Instagram darling - until 2024 when the allegations against her broke.

She subsequently spent the past year navigating scrutiny about her brand, which she addressed through public statements and internal changes. Fans were split: some distanced themselves from the label, while others doubled down in their support. It reignited the perennial question of whether we can - or should - separate the art from the artist.

Well, now Djerf’s back on the scene - with a Selfridges pop-up running into the new year. Tightly curated, sleek and saturated with well-crafted staples showcasing the brand’s signature Swedish minimalism, the space neatly slots into Selfridge's polished landscape - a mecca for cool-girls in search of their next cult brand.

It’s clear that Djerf’s new collection is uber shoppable. Her festive pyjamas sold out in 24 hours, and there are girls browsing the bespoke rails as I arrive at the department store on a Monday morning.

We sit down for coffee, her PR by her side, to chat a bit more in detail. She’s cocooned in a vintage cream bouclé jacket with fur at the collar and cuffs, her hair resting on her shoulders in sweeping curtain bangs that are nothing short of magnificent. After fifteen minutes of small talk - and a quick swap of her glass coffee mug for a ceramic one, which she laughs off (apparently it tastes better) - we get started.

© Djerf Avenue The Swedish creative is back with a Selfridges pop-up

“I think that this pop-up is very true to what Djerf Avenue is,” the 28-year-old says. “With previous pop-ups that we've done, we've had full control. This is different because Selfridges are purchasing the items, so there are guidelines we have to follow. It’s a fun celebration of the Scandinavian aesthetic but also a slice of the office - with the panelling and the curved railings inspired by our logo. It’s a continuation of things that we've already done, but in a smaller space.”

Monochrome colourways, fine-knit layers, modern tailoring and sleek, satin dresses form the foundation of the collection. “Honestly, I feel like our little corner will be a moment for [customers] to breathe a little bit and unwind. Obviously the holiday season is busy - but I want our customers to like to leave feeling good about themselves and inspired. They’re leaving with the best holiday gift for themselves, or for somebody they love.”

Matilda’s focus now is firmly on product innovation and sustainability - a pivot that may mark the beginning of a new chapter for her label. Materials such as 100 per cent recycled polyester and natural fibres like TENCEL™ Lyocell make for ethically-produced staples that make for versatile layers - a Scandi hallmark.

© Djerf Avenue The 28-year-old champions Scandi-inspired minimalist design

“At Djerf Avenue, we speak a lot about serving both the external and the internal,” she expands. “We have the robes and loungewear that serve the customer in their vulnerable, everyday moments when they’re taking it slow or taking care of themselves, but you also want to be with the customer in external world - whether it's going to the office, having an important meeting, having your first job interview or going to school. We want to empower the customer. It's a very special thing to think about being a part of both a customer's small, everyday and big moments in their life - like holding hands with them through the different chapters that they're going through.”

Speaking of the internal, I want to address her internal company crisis. Obviously, I was keen to press on the matter - which she subtly skirts around: “We already had a lot of systems in place. We had our whistleblower function. We had an anonymous employee survey function called &frankly, we also had free mental health hours for our employees - so we already had a lot of things already in place. This year, we also implemented a work environment task force. It’s really been setting a stable structure, and making sure we're stabilising the infrastructure within the company. We want to streamline the entire organisation - that's been the number one priority.”

© Djerf Avenue Customer experience remains the designer's priority

I ask her to explain what a whistleblower function means exactly - her PR shoots her a quick look. “It gives you the opportunity to report something anonymously,” she says coolly.

By this point, I’m torn. Part of me thinks, I wish she fully owned it, yet she has issued several public apologies. Still, actions speak louder than words. It’s one thing to have systems in place, and another entirely for employees to feel safe and empowered to use them. Having previously sat through formal HR meetings about toxic work environments that led to little or no change, I could understand that gap all too well.

The customer remains Djerf’s primary function - and you can tell she really does care about her brand’s consumer community: “When we talk about the future of Djerf, we're always thinking about how we can show up for the customer and how can we meet the customer where the customers want to be met. As a digital brand, we have strong connections through DMs, emails, comments, and everything like that. But nothing really compares to real life interactions with the customer. For us, it's always about finding new ways to meet the customer face-to-face and creating an experience for them.”

© Djerf Avenue Matilda is moving full steam ahead with her brand for 2026

Djerf also wants the quality of her clothes to reflect her care for her customers: “We want to be the piece of clothing that you can wear for generations to come. For us, it's not about producing an item that you can only wear to one specific occasion. We want to make sure that we're producing items you can wear through different stages in your life - and I think that's something really beautiful.”

Product aside, how has the past year shaped her as a designer and business owner? “Every year that passes shapes me into a new version of myself. I see every year, every month, every day as an opportunity to evolve and to become the best version of myself,” she reflects.

Having a tight-knit support system is key to achieving that goal. “If I could go back to my younger self regardless of if I was in the public eye or not, I would just tell her to surround herself with people she can really lean on,” Djerf says candidly yet slightly cryptically. “I think that wherever you are in your life and whatever profession you have, it's so important to have people around you that support you and that you can confide in. It sounds so simple, but I think that it's one of the most important things.”

© Djerf Avenue Djerf and her long-term partner Rasmus Johansson

She points out her fiancé, Rasmus Johansson, who is grabbing a coffee at the bar. The couple met at school and launched the brand together. They have been together for a little over a decade.

For now, the founder is looking forward to 2026 - and hints at some exciting collaborations in the pipeline. She is well and truly back in biz, yet the question remains - should she be?

The truth is, no matter where you land on the “can we separate the art from the artist?” debate, it may ultimately be irrelevant. Djerf Avenue is moving full steam ahead, with a clear focus on its customers. Fashion loves a comeback - whether for the right reasons or not - as figures like John Galliano, Alexander Wang, and Dolce & Gabbana have long proven. Djerf herself seems intent on blocking out the noise and simply moving forward, leaving the choice of whether to buy or not to buy squarely up to you.