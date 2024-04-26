Why influencer Matilda Djerf swears by these colourful pimple patches

Known for her chic sense of style and bouncy blonde locks, Swedish influencer and designer Matilda Djerf is a force in the online fashion and beauty communities.

From launching her own fashion label Djerf Avenue to her newest ventures in the world of beauty, Matilda has a keen eye for a trend, and with a following of over 3 million, we can always rely on her for the best fashion and beauty recommendations.

Matilda caught her followers' eyes recently when she was seen sporting the smiley new alternative spot treatment taking the skincare market by storm – RESTORED:'s pimple patches.

Available in packs of 20, these bright pimple patches come in five different colourful shades and are clinically proven to shrink and heal spots overnight – all the while looking cute whilst doing so.

Matilda pouts whilst sporting a blue smile pimple patch from RESTORED:

Created by RESTORED: skincare to promote skin positivity and change the narrative on how we view breakouts, the hydrocolloid-style patches help to absorb fluid and lessen redness and inflammation.

The patches also contain 1% salicylic acid which is known to unclog pores by dissolving dead skin cells and minimise sebum production.

By using one of these patches, the pimple is shielded from outside bacteria, and prevents skin picking and popping which can lead to scarring once healed. They are also vegan and cruelty-free.

Since launching, the pimple patches have sold out twice and are slowly becoming the new favourite pimple patch on the market – and at a very affordable price of only £9.

If they have Matilda's seal of approval – we're sold!

