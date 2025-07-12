The Fashion Insider Diary: Verona Farrell on how the streets shape her distinctive style

A therapist once told me that the best way to overcome feelings of inadequacy in the fashion industry is to photograph 'normal' people on the street wearing effortlessly great clothes.

Coincidentally, this is exactly what Verona Farrell does. In fact, the Stockholm-based columnist does it so well, she’s amassed nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok.

Her ever-popular ‘What Are People Wearing Today’ clips document the outfitting genius of everyday passersby across the globe, from New York to Tokyo and every fashion hotspot in between.

Familiar faces such as Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lila Moss have all featured on her social media feed, culminating in a spectacular mix of celebrity and everyday looks to draw inspiration from.

When she’s not mapping the streets in search of covetable ‘fits, the professional people watcher is parked at her desk in the Vogue Scandinavia offices. A vintage enthusiast through and through, the Irish star is well-versed in the art of sartorial storytelling, captured through words or the camera lens.

Discover Verona’s innovative styling hacks and how the humming city streets have informed her own awe-inspiring wardrobe below.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Verona Farrell

Date Night: My last date night was attending the premiere of And Just Like Thatin Paris. My date for the night was my friend Philippa Parnevik, the resident Samantha Jones in our friend group. I paired this Mango Capsule Collection fringe dress with a pair of Jimmy Choos which happened to be a re-released edition of the first pair of shoes that Carrie Bradshaw ever wore on Sex and the City! I matched the leopard print heels with a vintage Dolce & Gabbana bag. © @secondhandhuns Carrie Bradshasw is Verona's early Aughts style muse

© @secondhandhuns The writer describes her style as fluid Holiday Style: I spent a few days in Provence in the South of France with some girlfriends which meant we had access to each other’s wardrobes. I borrowed this vintage Calvin Klein mohair skirt with a barely-there halter top from Giacca. The shoes are from a Swedish preppy footwear brand called Morjas.

A Day in the Office: I don’t think office outfits have to be boring. I made this tailored shirt and slacks more fun with a pair of square toe pumps from Miista and a butter yellow bomber jacket from Samsøe Samsøe. I found this secondhand Acne belt on Sellpy and borrowed the shirt from my boyfriend. © @secondhandhuns The Stockholm-based creative is an intuitive dresser

© @secondhandhuns One can never go wrong with all-black everything A Chic Sunday Stroll: My Mam visited me in Paris which meant plenty of city strolls, wine lunches and cafe hopping. I opted for this Axel Arigato trenchcoat with some secondhand & Other Stories boots and vintage Gucci glasses.

An Outfit that Sparks Confidence: I usually feel most confident and comfortable in a pair of baggy jeans, heels and a big ass bag. Unfortunately for my poor feet, usually the taller I am the more confident I feel. I wore this fit to meet a friend for a crepe in Paris before a fashion event around the corner. © @secondhandhuns Baggy jeans are Verona's wardrobe hero

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

My style is fluid. I love to become a different character everyday through my outfits. I love going from ‘chic business lady’ to ‘Parisian rock and roll’ to something younger and more Scandinavian in the same week. I always keep things comfortable and practical since my job involves a lot of travelling and running around.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

You will always catch me with a pair of heels on my feet and a pair of runners in my bag. Shoes are what makes an outfit for me and unfortunately a lot of shoes are built to be beautiful and not necessarily worn. Jumping between Sweden and Paris, I’ll always carry an umbrella in my bag since I’ve never found a rain jacket that I really believe looks the part.

© @secondhandhuns The Irish star spends her time between Paris and Stockholm

What are your go-to brands?

I get most of my clothes from Sellpy, which is a massive secondhand online retailer that makes shopping pre-loved far easier than hunting through charity shops. When I buy something new my favourite go-to brands are Filippa K for outerwear and Jeanerica for jeans. Mango has been pumping out some elevated evening dresses recently which I’ve been eyeing up too.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

These days I’ve been getting a lot of inspiration from It-girl icons like Alexa Chung, Jane Birkin and early 2000s Carrie Bradshaw. My favourite style TikTokers at the moment are @styledsara, @jazmin and @yesly.

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

In my line of work with social media, the concept of a weekend and weekday honestly have lost a lot of importance since the internet doesn’t sleep and events and jobs aren’t limited too Monday-Friday. My approach is to dress as fabulously as I like, no matter the day of the week.

© @secondhandhuns The thrift enthusiasts sources most of her clothes from Sellpy

What are your must-have accessories and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I like the keep accessories simple and effective. Everyday I wear a thin silver watch from Gucci that I found in a charity shop. What I paid for it makes me question whether it’s real or not but I chose optimism - happily imagining I was blessed by some grave pricing error. I pair it with my everyday silver hoops from Swedish brand Syster P and for more glam events I love incorporating jewellery from Maria NilsDotter, which is great at punky gothic statement necklaces and rings.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I try to avoid being sucked too deep into the trends cycle by staying out of high street shops as much as possible and using people I see on the street as my major influences. The inspiration I get online usually comes from people that have an authentic timeless style not overly dictated by microtrends.

© @secondhandhuns Verona has a few looks she likes to rotate for statement eveningwear looks

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

I always think an outfit is in a good jacket, a fabulous pair of shoes and a versatile bag. If you have some good options there that you truly love I think it does the work and you don’t have to stress too much about what else you have on.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I have a couple of special more 'out-there' pieces which I rotate for parties and events. It usually involves a long skirt, some leopard print, big earrings and my highest heels. I recently got a pair of metallic Jimmy Choos that are surprisingly walkable and make every outfit look extra.