How to Dress for Success: Style tips to adopt from 5 inspirational women

Whether you work in the creative or corporate industry, dress codes vary quite significantly. Typically, the creative space has a more relaxed approach to workwear dressing, with jeans a more acceptable thing. However, the corporate side is very much suited and booted with no exceptions, apart from the occasional casual Friday attire.

With this in mind, that doesn’t mean you have to dress in a way which doesn’t feel you. You want to wear clothes that give you confidence, and as a result, means you will carry yourself better. If you’re confident in your dressing, then it's the age-old trickle through system - you will have confidence in your work.

As times have changed and fashion has evolved, we’ve seen a shift and now more than ever, women are empowered, not only by their work, but by their clothing. Gone are the days of tucking a frumpy blouse into a dull shapeless pencil skirt - women now have an array of sleek tailored pieces available to them. Whether it's a three-piece suit or a statement shirt tucked into a tailored trouser, the way in which fashion has evolved has had an impact on all parts of our lives.

While working in the creative industry may seem like the dream dress code wise, it can also be a hindrance: you still want to look professional when it comes to working in the office, even though there may not be a ‘set dress code’. Likewise in the corporate world, you want to wear pieces that are chic yet still appropriate for work, without tiptoeing the line of inappropriate necklines or skirt lengths.

Dame Natalie Massenet

© Jamie McCarthy Natalie Massenet attends the BoF Professional Summit in a chic matching suit

Natalie Massenet is a hugely influential figure in the global fashion industry. Beginning her career as a journalist and Fashion Editor, she then went on to found online luxury retailer, Net-a-Porter, which went on to become the Net-a-Porter Group as it extended to The Outnet, Mr Porter and Porter Magazine. In 2013 she was appointed as chairman of the British Fashion Council, and continued to carry this out until 2017 following her Net-a-Porter departure in 2015.

In 2009, she was awarded an MBE and in 2016 was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire - both awards were in recognition of her contributions to the UK fashion and retail industries.

Style signature: The Relaxed Tailoring - Dame Natalie Massenet is a fan of tailored pieces, opting for a more oversized fine as opposed to fitted pieces.

A black blazer is a great piece for any wardrobe and will quickly become a core capsule. Its versatility allows you to style it in a number of ways. £245.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Caroline Issa

© Kirstin Sinclair Caroline Issa wears a stunning patchwork Marine Serre coat during Paris Fashion Week.

Caroline Issa is a highly influential name within the fashion industry. Currently the Publisher and Fashion Director of TANK magazine, as well as the Editor-in-Chief of online magazine, Becauselondon.com, launched by TANK in 2007. In 2004, she founded creative agency Tank Form, specialising in creative consultancy for fashion brands such as Monica Vinader, Mulberry and De Beers.

Style signature: The Bold Print - Carolina Issa is no stranger to a bold print or a bright colour. Her styling ensures it doesn’t look out of place in a professional wardrobe.

A printed shirt is an easy way to inject some colour into your workwear uniform. Style with a plain trouser for maximum impact. £245.00 AT LISOU

Kamala Harris

© MANDEL NGAN Kamala Harris wears a chic head-to-toe navy ensemble.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President of America in January 2021, making her the first woman, black American and South Asian American to be elected into the position. Previously, she represented California in the U.S. Senate and was the attorney general for the state from 2011 to 2017.

Kamala Harris is currently the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee after accepting the party’s nominee following Joe Biden dropping out. She will go against Donald Trump ahead of November’s election.

Style signature: The Comfy Shoe - Kamala is a huge fan of comfort is key. Often spotted donning the cult favourite Converse, she still manages to make it look professional. Top tip: make sure to keep them super clean.

A comfy trainer is key if you've got a packed schedule for the day. Style it with tailored trousers to keep it looking work-appropriate. £59.99 AT OFFICE

Amal Clooney

© MEGA Amal Clooney stuns in a matching polka-dot skirt suit set.

Amal Clooney is a barrister who specialises in international law and human rights, representing victims of human rights violations in national and international courts. Alongside her court work, she also provides advice to governments and individuals on legal issues within her areas of expertise.

Along with her husband George Clooney, they founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice: providing free legal support for victims affected by abuses of power and fighting against systemic injustices against vulnerable communities. Their website stating its aim is to ‘hold perpetrators of mass atrocities accountable for their crimes, and to help victims in their fight for justice.’

Style signature: The Structured Tailoring - Amal is a fan of structured tailored pieces. Whether it’s a matching top and skirt combo, or a tailored jumpsuit, she sticks to a very typically professional wardrobe with a modern update.

A matching set or dress with a texture is a great way for dressing professionally with an added extra. £380.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Gloria Steinhem

Gloria Steinhem perfected the boho-chic style.

Gloria Steinhem is a feminist, political activist and acclaimed journalist. In 1968 she helped to found New York magazine, where she became an editor and political writer. As she became a more in-demand movement spokesperson, she realised the value of a women’s movement magazine and founded Ms. Magazine alongside fellow journalists, Patricia Carbine and Letty Cottin Pogrebin. Its debut in 1971 was an insert inside New York magazine, and the following issue was an independent, standalone magazine.

Most well known for her activism role in the Women’s Liberation Movement, in 2013 Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Style signature: The Jeans - Gloria’s style was the epitome of boho chic. Now we’ve seen its revival, it's a trend that can easily be added into your workwear wardrobe.

A dark-wash jean is a great way to introduce denim into your workwear wardrobe. Style with a tucked-in blouse and classic court heel. £230.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Dressing to succeed isn’t a one size fits all style. It's solely down to the individual, the kind of work and their own personal style. It's more about finding what most makes you feel comfortable and confident within your workplace, and as soon as you’ve mastered that, success will undoubtedly follow.

Create your capsule wardrobe of your core workwear pieces and try to find pieces that will go with an array of different outfits - that way, you know you have a base full of pieces that lift you up and can be mixed and matched together for a number of different looks. This saves that Sunday night stress of what to wear for the week ahead.

How we chose:

Style and versatility: Inspired by the wardrobes of five trailblazing women, our outfit selections embody both elegance and practicality. Each look is designed to offer a flattering silhouette that seamlessly transitions from the boardroom to after-work events. By curating pieces that these influential women would likely choose—balancing trend-setting style with timeless appeal—we ensure that each ensemble is not only chic but also versatile for any professional setting.

Price: Dressing for success doesn't have to break the bank. Following the lead of these inspiring women, we've included options for every budget. From accessible high-street brands to luxurious designer labels, our selections demonstrate that you can invest in quality pieces without compromising on style or financial wisdom. Whether you're looking to splurge or save, these outfits are curated to help you dress with confidence and flair.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.