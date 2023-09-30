Let's face it, heading to your desk at 9 a.m. with a cup of coffee and getting ready to start another day of work can feel rather monotonous.

A sartorial refresh puts a spring in our step, and flowers immediately add cheerfulness to a room, so giving your office an elegant makeover might just help conquer those office blues.

There's a plethora of luxury pieces on the market, from reputable stationery brands to designers like Hermès, Anya Hindmarch and even perfume brands.

Whether you like bold colours, intricate illustrations, personalised stationery or quirky designs, we’ve found the best luxury stationery for the organisational elite.

So next time you put 'pen to paper, ensure you do so in the chicest way possible

How we chose the pieces:

Design: We chose pieces to suit a variety of tastes, so found a range of colours, patterns and aesthetics.

Price: Luxury products can come with a price tag, but there are many high-quality brands that come at a reasonable price point. So we’ve mixed in some affordable luxury brands with designer gems, depending on budget.

Bookmark - Anya Hindmarch Eyes Bookmark Anya Hindmarch By far the coolest bookmark to buy right now. Boasting the label's signature 'eyes' motif, it will add a little extra fun to your favourite novel. £65.00 AT ANYA HINDMARCH

Notebook - Le Labo Santal 26 Scented Notebook Le Labo French perfume brand Le Labo is synonymous with luxury. If you want to experience the scent of its Santal 26 without the price tag, this handcrafted, eco-friendly notebook is the one. £49.00 AT LE LABO

Bookend - Artemes Luna Gold Bookend Anime Design Perfect for the office, the sitting room or anywhere you keep books. This gold powder coated steel bookend is seriously sophisticated. £75.00 AT ARTEMEST

Note Cards - The Go-To Personalised Note Cards Memo Press If you've never heard of The Go-To, you're missing out. It's the ultimate hub for quirky gift ideas, and we love these personalised note cards. You can choose the colour of the paper, the personalisation and the envelopes. Share your love of luxury with other people. £40.00 AT THE GO-TO

Pocket Diary - Hermes PM Annual Agenda Refill 2023 Hermès This bite-sized diary is going to be your bag-friendly best friend. Hermès has created an annual agenda that is 6x9cm, meaning you can stay on top of your schedule regardless of the size of your bag.

£55.00 AT HERMÈS

Letter Holder - Aspinal of London Luxury Letter Rack Aspinal of London Adding a touch of Aspinal is essential for any sophisticated desk setup. The English heritage label has taken its famous croc handbag pattern and turned it into a vibrant letter rack in a decadent burnt orange hue. £150.00 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON

Pen - Swarovski Crystalline Nova Rollerball Pen Swarovski No luxury stationery collection is complete without a dazzling pen. This rose gold Swarovski rollerball is filled with over a thousand clear crystals and is at a seriously good price point in comparison to other high-end ones. £60.00 AT SWAROVSKI

Desk Mat - Smythson Desk Mat in Panama Smythson Did someone say 'quiet luxury'? This sandstone leather desk mat is perfect for giving your study the chicest upgrade. The muted-toned colourway oozes sophistication. £595.00 AT SMYTHSON

