Best Luxury Stationery for the Organisational Elite

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

The Best Luxury Stationery for the Organisational Elite

Make putting pen to paper look incredibly chic with our favourite luxury office accessories

Belgian born American fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg in her studio, April 1987. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Let's face it, heading to your desk at 9 a.m. with a cup of coffee and getting ready to start another day of work can feel rather monotonous. 

A sartorial refresh puts a spring in our step, and flowers immediately add cheerfulness to a room, so giving your office an elegant makeover might just help conquer those office blues. 

There's a plethora of luxury pieces on the market, from reputable stationery brands to designers like Hermès, Anya Hindmarch and even perfume brands. 

Whether you like bold colours, intricate illustrations, personalised stationery or quirky designs, we’ve found the best luxury stationery for the organisational elite.

So next time you put 'pen to paper, ensure you do so in the chicest way possible

How we chose the pieces:

Design: We chose pieces to suit a variety of tastes, so found a range of colours, patterns and aesthetics.

Price: Luxury products can come with a price tag, but there are many high-quality brands that come at a reasonable price point. So we’ve mixed in some affordable luxury brands with designer gems, depending on budget.

  • Bookmark - Anya Hindmarch
    Bookmark - Anya Hindmarch

    Eyes Bookmark

    Anya Hindmarch

    By far the coolest bookmark to buy right now. Boasting the label's signature 'eyes' motif, it will add a little extra fun to your favourite novel.

  • Notebook - Le Labo
    Notebook - Le Labo

    Santal 26 Scented Notebook

    Le Labo

    French perfume brand Le Labo is synonymous with luxury. If you want to experience the scent of its Santal 26 without the price tag, this handcrafted, eco-friendly notebook is the one.

  • Bookend - Artemes
    Bookend - Artemes

    Luna Gold Bookend

    Anime Design

    Perfect for the office, the sitting room or anywhere you keep books. This gold powder coated steel bookend is seriously sophisticated. 

  • Note Cards - The Go-To
    Note Cards - The Go-To

    Personalised Note Cards

    Memo Press

    If you've never heard of The Go-To, you're missing out. It's the ultimate hub for quirky gift ideas, and we love these personalised note cards. You can choose the colour of the paper, the personalisation and the envelopes. Share your love of luxury with other people.

  • Pocket Diary - Hermes
    Pocket Diary - Hermes

    PM Annual Agenda Refill 2023

    Hermès

    This bite-sized diary is going to be your bag-friendly best friend. Hermès has created an annual agenda that is 6x9cm, meaning you can stay on top of your schedule regardless of the size of your bag.

  • Letter Holder - Aspinal of London
    Letter Holder - Aspinal of London

    Luxury Letter Rack

    Aspinal of London

    Adding a touch of Aspinal is essential for any sophisticated desk setup. The English heritage label has taken its famous croc handbag pattern and turned it into a vibrant letter rack in a decadent burnt orange hue.

  • Pen - Swarovski
    Pen - Swarovski

    Crystalline Nova Rollerball Pen

    Swarovski

    No luxury stationery collection is complete without a dazzling pen. This rose gold Swarovski rollerball is filled with over a thousand clear crystals and is at a seriously good price point in comparison to other high-end ones.

  • Desk Mat - Smythson
    Desk Mat - Smythson

    Desk Mat in Panama

    Smythson

    Did someone say 'quiet luxury'? This sandstone leather desk mat is perfect for giving your study the chicest upgrade. The muted-toned colourway oozes sophistication.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

