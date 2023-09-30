There's a plethora of luxury pieces on the market, from reputable stationery brands to designers like Hermès, Anya Hindmarch and even perfume brands.
Whether you like bold colours, intricate illustrations, personalised stationery or quirky designs, we’ve found the best luxury stationery for the organisational elite.
So next time you put 'pen to paper, ensure you do so in the chicest way possible
How we chose the pieces:
Design: We chose pieces to suit a variety of tastes, so found a range of colours, patterns and aesthetics.
Price: Luxury products can come with a price tag, but there are many high-quality brands that come at a reasonable price point. So we’ve mixed in some affordable luxury brands with designer gems, depending on budget.
Eyes Bookmark
Anya Hindmarch
By far the coolest bookmark to buy right now. Boasting the label's signature 'eyes' motif, it will add a little extra fun to your favourite novel.
Santal 26 Scented Notebook
Le Labo
French perfume brand Le Labo is synonymous with luxury. If you want to experience the scent of its Santal 26 without the price tag, this handcrafted, eco-friendly notebook is the one.
Luna Gold Bookend
Anime Design
Perfect for the office, the sitting room or anywhere you keep books. This gold powder coated steel bookend is seriously sophisticated.
Personalised Note Cards
Memo Press
If you've never heard of The Go-To, you're missing out. It's the ultimate hub for quirky gift ideas, and we love these personalised note cards. You can choose the colour of the paper, the personalisation and the envelopes. Share your love of luxury with other people.
PM Annual Agenda Refill 2023
Hermès
This bite-sized diary is going to be your bag-friendly best friend. Hermès has created an annual agenda that is 6x9cm, meaning you can stay on top of your schedule regardless of the size of your bag.
Luxury Letter Rack
Aspinal of London
Adding a touch of Aspinal is essential for any sophisticated desk setup. The English heritage label has taken its famous croc handbag pattern and turned it into a vibrant letter rack in a decadent burnt orange hue.
Crystalline Nova Rollerball Pen
Swarovski
No luxury stationery collection is complete without a dazzling pen. This rose gold Swarovski rollerball is filled with over a thousand clear crystals and is at a seriously good price point in comparison to other high-end ones.
Desk Mat in Panama
Smythson
Did someone say 'quiet luxury'? This sandstone leather desk mat is perfect for giving your study the chicest upgrade. The muted-toned colourway oozes sophistication.
