5 chic outfits to go the extra style mile at the London Marathon 2025

If you’ve logged the miles, swapped nights out for early starts with Strava, and pushed your body to its limit for the London Marathon, the least you deserve is a run day look that goes the distance.

Comfort and performance are non-negotiable when running a marathon. The right gear can prevent chafing, regulate temperature, and support your stride over 26.2 miles. High-performance fabrics wick sweat, reduce distractions, and help you stay focused on your pace - not your clothing.

However, that’s not to say one can’t go all out on a striking race day ‘fit to put some pep in your step. “I'm a strong believer in the 'look good, feel good' mentality, which helps get me into the right mindset to get through 26.2 miles,” says journalist and two-time marathon runner Georgia Brown. “I treat race day as my own kind of runway, where high-performance meets high-style, and the miles are clocked in curated looks. The London running scene is a living moodboard - run clubs, track nights, themed 10Ks - all buzzing with energy and impeccable fits. It's no longer just about PBs and pace; it’s about presentation.”

Naturally, a marathon-ready outfit has a checklist of must-haves - and a few definite deal-breakers. “Repeat after me - 'Nothing new on race day,’ Georgia advises. “It's always tempting to reward yourself with a fresh set for the marathon after months of training, but you should always pre-plan your race-day outfit and get in a few practice runs to make sure nothing slips, rides up, or every runner's worst fear - chafes. I tend to go with bold pieces that help me stand out on the day (so that your sideline supporters can spot you amongst the surge of runners), but also that makes me feel confident.”

Discover five ultra-chic marathon outfits below and make sure you cross the finish line next weekend with unmatched style and confidence.

Purple Pace

Dreamy yet discreet, a subtle touch of lavender will elevate your marathon attire with a touch of whimsy chic. Gymshark's mauve tee is fitted with a flattering back vent to increase breathability during your run - crafted with sweat-wicking tech to keep you cool as a cucumber. On's recycled shorts are the perfect fusion of airy and supportive, featuring built-in stretch-jersey compression shorts and practical pockets on the side. As for the accessories? You can't go wrong with a lucky charm bracelet and matching running glasses that ooze cool-girl grit.

TOP : Running Back Vent T-Shirt, £32, GYMSHARK

BRA : Armour Mid Crossback, £15.97, UNDER ARMOUR

SHORTS : On Pace Layered Shorts, £105, NET-A-PORTER

SUNGLASSES : Oakley Radar EV Path Matte Lilac Sunglasses, £181, SIGMA SPORTS

BRACELET: Keep Going Bracelet, £9.42, ETSY

Red Hot

Look hot and stay cool with a helping hand from Nike. The brand's tank top and shorts combo, cut in a vibrant shade of fiery red, will give you that extra dash of spice to keep you going. Boasting sweat-wicking tech with a subtle, loose silhouette to keep your temperature low, this bold, brilliant look is set to stop traffic. Add a pair of softly sparkling lightning bolt earrings for a stylish burst of energy and speed.

TOP : AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Printed Running Tank Top, £79.99, NIKE

SHORTS : Aeroswift Plissé Dri-FIT ADV Shorts, £70, NIKE

EARRINGS : Bolt Diamond Stud Earrings, £275, EDGE OF EMBER

SUNGLASSES: Decathlon Perf 100 Running Glasses, £20, ARGOS

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Stand out from the crowd in a sunny look that your spectating friends will thank you for. On's zip-down race crop top offers ample support and style rolled into one dopamine-inducing design. Paired with Nike's ever-popular biker shorts (which are fitted with the brand's signature Dri-FIT technology) and matching socks, and you have yourself a delightful ensemble t see you across the finish line. If the runner's block hits, allow Missona's pretty pendant to be your guiding star.

TOP : Race Crop, £100, ON

NECKLACE : Mini Star Ridge Pendant Necklace, £89, MISSOMA

SHORTS : Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Biker Shorts, £32.99, NIKE

SOCKS: Balega Unisex Ultralight Crew, £15, AMAZON

Peachy Keen

Who says you can't be cute and crush it? Think pink with Free People's beloved running shorts that promise a breathable run, especially when teamed with Nike's supporting sports bra in unmissable coral. For those in need of a running vest, we'd recommend Salomon's Gradient Running Vest, which provides easy access to hydration, long-distance comfort and freedom of movement. Top it all off with a handmade ruffle scrunchie by Made by Maman, a brand whose history is closely intertwined with the London Marathon. A percentage of brand's profits go to mental health charity PAPYRUS, making your purchase even more worthwhile.

BRA : Nike Medium Support Sports Bra, 32, ZALANDO

SHORTS : Get Your Flirt On Shorts, £38, FREE PEOPLE

SCRUNCHIE : Mama Valentine Scrunchie, £25, MADE BY MAMAN

RUNNINGVEST: ADV SKIN 5 Gradient Unisex Running Vest, £123, SALOMON

Blue Blaze

There's no need to feel blue when you have a serene marathon look to bring all the calm vibes on the big day. Hoka's mint-hued bra comes complete with removable cups and an under-bust band for impact support, ideal for pairing with Lululemon's freeing running shorts in a similar sweet hue. Add some extra beautiful blue accents with a sun-shielding visor, padded running socks and a protective hamsa hand necklace to keep you from injury.

TOP : Hoka Elaro Crop Bra, £45, ZALANDO

SHORTS : Shake It Out High-Rise Running Short, £32, LULULEMON

NECKLACE : 14K Solid Gold Opal Hamsa Hand Necklace, £132.74, ETSY

VISOR : New Balance Hats Women's Performance Sun Visor, £17.95, VILLAGE HATS

SOCKS: 2 Pack Cushion Run Quarter Sock, £11, ASICS

How we chose:

Style: Comfort looks different to all marathon runners, so we've included a wide range of styles, colours and materials to appease all fitness fanatics before they hit the track.

Price: Featuring prolific brands such as Nike, Lululemon and Hoka, our selection guarantees top notch quality for prime marathon running. Naturally, the prices of each garment reflects this, with a few sneaky sale finds thrown into the mix too.

