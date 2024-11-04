Bonfire Night: 5 easy outfits that serve up cosy-chic

Bonfire Night is one of the loveliest nights of the year; sparkling entertainment, great company and a mulled cider or two. It signals the end of Halloween (to the relief of sensitive souls the world over), and marks the beginning of the festive period. (It is ok to put up your Christmas tree now? Asking for a friend.)

It's a quintessentially British celebration (does anyone else celebrate failed gunpowder plots? Probably not). This year, it's definitely milder than previous Bonfire Nights, but don't be fooled. Once dusk takes hold, the Mercury can drop significantly, so layering is key. Opt for materials like cashmere and suede, and polo necks are your firework friends.

If you're hitting the park, sensible footwear is a must. But if you're watching from the pub or your own living room, feel free to get into the glitzy spirit of the occasion with something a little fancier on your feet (we certainly will).

Don't neglect your accessories - scarves and hats aren't just practical, they can be super cute too. And remember final touches. Jewellery adds a little sparkle, and we highly recommend a crossbody bag so you've got free hands for toasting smores and the like.

Bonfire Night is about being with friends, celebrating winter taking hold and the official beginning of cosy season. So stay warm, stay stylish and enjoy the best fireworks your town or city has to offer (or whatever your Dad can find in the back of the garage).

What is Guy Fawkes/ Bonfire Night?

November 5th commemorates the failure of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 where several men attempted to blow up London’s Houses of Parliament. They weren't successful, and several men - including Fawkes - were imprisoned in The Tower of London and later executed.

It was King James I who passed an act of law making November 5th as a day of national remembrance. And in celebration people all over the country light bonfires and enjoy firework displays.

Scarf Coat Style

The scarf coat that launched 1000 imitations! Wear Toteme's cosy jacket buttoned up over robust cords and a pair of killer rain boots. These Proenza Schouler x Sorel Chelsea Boots are sturdy enough to take on all weathers while looking absolutely sensational.

Western Wonder

If you're celebrating in a pub or other cosy indoor setting, why not inject a little cowboy energy into proceedings with some seriously scene-stealing cowboy boots. Pair with cosy suede and shearling and a does-it-all-dress.

Think Pink

We can't emphasise enough how grateful you'll be to be wrapped up in cashmere this Bonfire Night, and this high necked pink offering will look sensational paired with brown faux leather (we love this colour combination for Autumn and Spring). Team with a big fluffy white coat.

Preppy Perfection

Don't sleep on denim at this time of year. When teamed with loafers, socks and a cracking piece of knitwear, it makes for a comfy ensemble that hits all the right style notes. We'll be wearing ours with a trusty grey raincoat (because you just never know).

JEANS : Low-Rise Distressed Medium Wash Baggy Jeans, £39.95, Hollister

: Hollister CARDIGAN: The Margot Knit - Black, £155.00, Cinta The Label

Cinta The Label SHOES: Polly Loafers, £205.00, Bobbies

Bobbies SCRUNCHIE: Patchwork Scrunchie, Zero Waste, Japanese Denim, £22.00, Saywood

Saywood EARRINGS: 9ct White Gold Hoop Earrings Pavé-Set with Diamond, £980.00, Louise Sinclair

Seeing Red

We love the juxtaposition of a trusty fleece with something skimpy down below. You might be thinking we're bonkers for proposing fishnet tights this time of year, but we'll let you in on our best cold-weather hack. Wear your fishnets over the top of flesh-coloured tights (even better, those sumptuously snuggly fleece lined ones) so you don't get chilly knees.

FLEECE: LENNOX Half-Zip Raspberry, £35.00, 4TH ARQ

4TH ARQ SKIRT: Edda picot-trim silk mini skirt, £140.00, Reformation @ Selfridges

Selfridges HOOD: Hood in leopard with red tie, £40.00, Damson Madder

Damson Madder BOOTS: Kenova Boots, £205.00, Vagabond

Vagabond TIGHTS: Black fishnet tights, £14.99, Monki

How we chose the pieces:

Weather: It's actually still a little mild for this time of year, but once the sun sets, temperatures plummet so all our selections are cold-weather appropriate, with zero sartorial compromise.

Style: We've tried to choose different silhouettes, shades and styles to appeal to a variety of tastes. We've also chosen some timeless pieces and some that are bang on trend for 2024.

Budget: Cost should never mean compromising on style, therefore the edit below includes a variety of pieces from high-street shops to top-end designers.

Why you should trust me:

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

