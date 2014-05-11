Pronovias closes Barcelona Bridal Week: see the wedding dresses

As tradition dictates, Pronovias closed Barcelona Bridal Week and did so with a bang on Friday evening.



The Spanish fashion house flaunted its spectacular collection of wedding dresses and proved that year after year, it still deserved to bag the coveted spot.



The event was a particularly special one for Pronovias as it was celebrating its 50th anniversary and "50 years of dressing dreams," as the brand's president Alberto Palatchi said in his opening speech.

Model after model sashayed down the runway in romantic gowns featuring beaded embellishments, floral lace overlay, sweetheart necklines, full ball gown skirts and such.



Czech beauty Karolina Kurkova flaunted the more daring designs, which included an embroidered lace gown with sheer nude panels and another dress that showed off a thigh-high split.

A favourite with celebrities, the Pronovias bridal show drew in a wealth of famous faces, with Bar Refaeli making an appearance and Camila Alves spotted sitting front row next to Alberto.





"50 years dressing dreams. That's Pronovias," said Alberto at the start of his speech. "I'm here to wholeheartedly thank everyone who has shared our dream for the past 50 years. It's been a fantastic 50 years.



"We're very proud to have kept to the same principles and values that we outlined from day one — having love, passion and hope in everything that we do.



"And with those same values, we'll continue to dream and do what we love most for the next 50 years — showcasing the most beautiful wedding dresses in the entire world, here in Pronovias, the fashion house of dreams."