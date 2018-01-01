Get royal news from around the world with Hello Magazine. Bringing you the latest from the royals in Europe, and international royalty, with photos, features and live exclusives from world monarchies. Stay up to date with the British Royal Family with The Queen and the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge, as they make formal royal appearances, attend charitable events and carry out their duties.

WATCH: All you need to know about Lady Louise Windsor Lady Louise Windsor is the eldest daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, she...







Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spend anniversary apart The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary at the Royal...







Prince Andrew goes on big adventure after Princess Eugenie's wedding Prince Andrew has had an exciting few months following the wedding of his youngest daughter...







Princess Beatrice linked to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Beatrice is reportedly dating property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal,...







Emma Thompson on why she wore trainers to meet Prince William at Buckingham Palace Dame Emma Thompson has opened up about why she made the controversial decision to don a...





