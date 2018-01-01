Makeup fans love the HELLO! beauty section. We've got news on the latest makeup-products with features and videos on makeup tutorials and instructions on how to do makeup like your favourite celebrities and royal stars. We write about the top makeup brands and their exciting product launches, from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to the popular palettes by Urban Decay.

Lady Kitty Spencer just brought back sassy sixties eyeliner Lady Kitty Spencer has showed off her latest makeup look on her Instagram page – and...







The celebrities who went ALL OUT this Halloween For Halloween 2018 how about dressing up like Sandy from Grease like Gigi Hadid did, or...







Celebrity Halloween makeup looks to inspire your 2018 look For Halloween 2018 how about dressing up like Sandy from Grease like Gigi Hadid did, or...







9 nude lipsticks Duchess Meghan would certainly approve of It’s a fact: The Duchess of Sussex likes to go nude - with her lip colour, of course....





