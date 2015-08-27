Julianne Hough shares how Brook Laichs proposed, shows off ring

Like anyone who is newly engaged, Julianne Hough can't stop looking down at her left ring finger. "The ring itself makes me feel very feminine and takes my breath away every time I look down, which I can’t stop doing, by the way," the Dancing With the Stars judge wrote on her blog about the Lorraine Schwartz ring that Brooks Laich had designed. "When it comes to taking it off, forget it."

The 27-year-old continued writing: "I never thought I’d be the girl sticking her hand out to her friends and screaming in unison but here I am, shrieking all over Los Angeles."

Julianne shared on her blog how the proposal went down Photo: JulianneHough.com

And that's exactly what she did. Julianne showed off the sparkler on Wednesday when she had a girls' night out at the Taylor Swift concert. She along with Nina Dobrev, Zelda Williams and 901 salon owner Riawna Capri added to her glitzy new accessory and painted their faces in sparkle designs.

Her hockey player fiancé proposed with the five-carat oval shaped diamong ring in the most perfect of settings for the couple of almost two years. "We stood on the deck, watching the sun set over the lake and listening to our favorite songs. Not even for a second did I expect that beautiful, serene scene was about to become one of the most meaningful moments of our lives," she shared. "In fact, I was so taken aback when Brooks got down on one knee I completely blacked out! It was like a rush of heat and a wave of uncontrollable emotion swept right through my body."

Julianne with friends added more sparkle for the Taylor Swift concert Photo: Instagram/@RiawnCapri

Julianne announced her engagement to her boyfriend saying she was "overwhelmed with joy." The blonde beauty shared a picture of herself embracing her future husband and looking down at her engagement ring on Instagram, writing: "We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement! #fiancé #love."

The professional dancer, who previously dated Ryan Seacrest, met her fiancé through mutual friend Teddy Sears. Julianne and Teddy both starred in Curve, a thriller set for release in 2016.