5 hotels to recreate iconic Hollywood weddings and honeymoons
By Jordi Lippe
For the perpetual romantic, nothing sets the stage for a lifetime of love quite like a hotel where Hollywood royalty once recited their “I Do’s.” From George and Amal Clooney's stunning Belmond Hotel Cipriani to Marilyn Monroe's Jamaica Inn, these historic properties offer all the pomp and panache to recreate the glamour and glitz of some of the world’s most illustrious celebrity nuptials.
Belmond Hotel Cipriani – Venice, Italy
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin celebrated their nuptials in a lavish weekend of festivities at Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice in 2014. The pair was joined by a host of celebrity friends, including Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford and Emily Blunt.
George, a regular at the luxurious hotel, even helped create and name a range of cocktails at the hotel’s Gabbiano Bar. His favorite? The Goodnight Amigos, created by Head Bartender Walter Bolzonella, using Clooney’s own brand of Casamigos tequila.
The libation was later served at the star couple’s reception, where wedding guests celebrated around the pool until 4:00 a.m. Belmond Hotel Cipriani also offered wedding guests a range of complimentary activities including private boat tours around Venice.
Scottsdale’s Hotel Valley Ho – Scottsdale, Arizona
Located in the heart of the picturesque Sonoran Desert, Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho made the perfect backdrop for the beautiful Southwestern wedding of Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner.
Although the hotel was brand new when the star couple married in 1957, guests can still enjoy the outdoors venues showcasing stunning desert and a smattering of palm trees dating back to that time. While the teen idols were the first major celebrities to make use of the space, Bing Crosby, Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh and Zsa Zsa Gabor have all been guests as well.
La Mamounia – Marrakech, Morocco
Considered as the most romantic hotel in Marrakech, La Mamounia is the perfect picturesque location for any lovebirds seeking to host a fairy tale wedding.
The famous resort, home to Poppy Delevingne's second wedding in May 2014, is known for throwing the ultimate lavish weddings where the bride can walk down the aisle in the legendary lush gardens surrounded by fragrant flowers and 100-year-old olive trees.
For couples looking to recreate Poppy's special day, La Mamounia's accommodations allow newlyweds to escape the post-wedding blues and enter luxury where shimmering Moroccan décor adorns the sophisticated guestrooms.
Jamaica Inn – Ochos Rios, Jamaica
Hollywood royalty Marilyn Monroe and storied playwright Arthur Miller honeymooned at the secluded beachfront hotel in Ocho Rios in 1957.
The duo escaped to the timeless resort to toast their nuptials with their favorite champagne, Moët et Chandon, and the getaway spot has remained a jet-setter destination for both newlyweds and A-listers for decades.
Its premier private beaches and intimate suites and cottages showcase enchanting views of the Caribbean Sea.
Hotel Bel-Air – Beverly Hills,
California
The landmark Hotel Bel-Air opened in 1946 and to this day remains a haven for a star-studded roster of guests, including Lee Majors and Farrah Fawcett, who wed at the property in 1973.
Other celebrities including Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore and Britney Spears and Kevin Federline used parts of the hotel for wedding festivities. Iconic Hollywood bride Elizabeth Taylor and husband Conrad “Nicky” Hilton Jr. lived at the hotel when they were first married.