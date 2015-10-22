5 hotels to recreate iconic Hollywood weddings and honeymoons By Jordi Lippe

For the perpetual romantic, nothing sets the stage for a lifetime of love quite like a hotel where Hollywood royalty once recited their “I Do’s.” From George and Amal Clooney's stunning Belmond Hotel Cipriani to Marilyn Monroe's Jamaica Inn, these historic properties offer all the pomp and panache to recreate the glamour and glitz of some of the world’s most illustrious celebrity nuptials.

Belmond Hotel Cipriani – Venice, Italy

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin celebrated their nuptials in a lavish weekend of festivities at Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice in 2014. The pair was joined by a host of celebrity friends, including Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford and Emily Blunt.

George and Amal had a stunning wedding at the Belmond Hotel Cipriani Photo: Getty Images

The hotel provided the perfect backdrop for Hollywood's most anticipated nuptials Photo: Belmond Cipriani

The libation was later served at the star couple’s reception, where wedding guests celebrated around the pool until 4:00 a.m. Belmond Hotel Cipriani also offered wedding guests a range of complimentary activities including private boat tours around Venice.



Scottsdale’s Hotel Valley Ho – Scottsdale, Arizona

Located in the heart of the picturesque Sonoran Desert, Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho made the perfect backdrop for the beautiful Southwestern wedding of Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner.

This desert hotel has been a hot spot for celebrities over the years Photo: Images Courtesy of Scottsdale Convention and Visitors Bureau

Although the hotel was brand new when the star couple married in 1957, guests can still enjoy the outdoors venues showcasing stunning desert and a smattering of palm trees dating back to that time. While the teen idols were the first major celebrities to make use of the space, Bing Crosby, Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh and Zsa Zsa Gabor have all been guests as well.



La Mamounia – Marrakech, Morocco

Considered as the most romantic hotel in Marrakech, La Mamounia is the perfect picturesque location for any lovebirds seeking to host a fairy tale wedding.

Joined by supermodel sister Cara, Poppy Delevingne said "I do" at the romantic hotel in Marrakech Photo: Instagram/@peter_dundas

For some extra spice in your wedding La Mamounia provides the perfect exotic getaway Photo: Images Courtesy of La Mamounia



Jamaica Inn – Ochos Rios, Jamaica

Hollywood royalty Marilyn Monroe and storied playwright Arthur Miller honeymooned at the secluded beachfront hotel in Ocho Rios in 1957.

Marilyn and Arthur escaped to Jamaica for their honeymoon Photo: Getty Images

The duo escaped to the timeless resort to toast their nuptials with their favorite champagne, Moët et Chandon, and the getaway spot has remained a jet-setter destination for both newlyweds and A-listers for decades.

You'll feel like an A-lister in one of these ocean view cottages Photo: Images Courtesy of Jamaica Inn

Hotel Bel-Air – Beverly Hills, California

The landmark Hotel Bel-Air opened in 1946 and to this day remains a haven for a star-studded roster of guests, including Lee Majors and Farrah Fawcett, who wed at the property in 1973.

You may just bump into a celeb walking through the lobby of this famous hotel Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Bel-Air