Video: Watch Ciara show off new engagement ring after saying 'yes' to Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson are engaged! The couple, who have been dating for a year, were enjoying a romantic getaway when the Seattle Seahawks quarterback popped the question on Friday.

The Goodies singer and her athlete partner have been relaxing in paradise for a couple of days but Ciara made sure to keep her Instagram followers up to date with various holiday photos.

While the popstar shared enviable sunny snaps with the world, Russell decided to make it a holiday to remember when he asked Ciara to marry him.

"I feel complete," she wrote alongside a photo of her future husband on one knee with a beautiful sunset in the background, before showing off her sparkly diamond ring in a sweet video.

The loved up pair, who are in a celibate relationship, confirmed that they were dating after stepping out together for the first time in April 2015 when they attended the White House State Dinner in Washington arm-in-arm.

Russell is the first man Ciara has been linked with since calling off her engagement to rapper Future in 2014. Meanwhile Russell filed for divorce from his wife Ashton in April 2014 after two years of marriage.

The Like A Boy singer, who has a son Future Jr. from her previous relationship, is said to have made it clear with Russell that the 11-month-old remains the top priority in her life.

"Wilson loves children, and that's great because Ciara always talks about her son," the source said at the time. "Baby Future is her top priority and his happiness is number one, always. Her heart is very open now and has healed from her breakup with Future."