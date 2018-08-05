Exclusive! Celebrity trainer Sarah Lindsay marries in star-studded ceremony The Olympic star tied the knot to Richard Phillips in London

Surrounded by close friends including singer Pixie Lott, Olympic speed skater and celebrity trainer Sarah Lindsay said "I do" to her fiancé Richard Phillips in a romantic ceremony on Saturday 28th July at the grade II-listed Ladbroke Hall in London’s Kensington and Chelsea, as covered exclusively by HELLO! "It was amazing, the best day ever," said the bride, whose ivory Andrea corset and floaty Riri silk skirt was designed by wedding couturier Kate Halfpenny. "We wanted our wedding to be vibrant, unforgettable and, above all, fun. And it turned out to be all of those things and more."

What a fabulous day they had!

The couple walked down the aisle as a string quartet played their favourite rock ballads and their close friend and bride-to-be Pixie brought the ceremony to a close with a beautiful rendition of Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’Roses.

Sarah and her bridesmaids

"She has the most amazing voice," said Sarah. "She’s quite emotional, too, and understood exactly how excited we were about our wedding and what it meant to us. She and I have talked a lot about marriage lately as she’s planning her wedding, too."

Sarah Lindsay tied the knot to Rich Phillips

