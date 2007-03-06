Elizabeth marries Arun for the second time in Indian ceremony

Elizabeth Hurley and husband Arun Nayar have married for a second time in a week. An international roll call of guests including Marie-Chantal of Greece witnessed Friday's ceremony at the majestic Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur.



The bride was due to have worn a £4,000 jewel-encrusted sari and will have exchanged garlands of red roses and orange marigolds with Indian businessman Arun before walking round a fire and being blessed by priests. Afterwards the wedding party were to enjoy a feast of traditional Rajasthani delicacies at the impressive Meherangarh Fort overlooking the city.



On the eve of the Hindu marriage, the couple held a "sangeet", a traditional night of music, at the Nagaur Fort 90 miles outside the city where Elizabeth had her hands and feet decorated with intricate henna designs.



No doubt the newlyweds will find some rest and relaxation following the week-long festivities in their paradisal honeymoon location in the Indian Ocean. They have opted for a break in the Maldives where Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes also went following their Italian wedding.



