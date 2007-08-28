Socialite Tamara weds her Italian love Giorgio in romantic Venice

28 AUGUST 2007



All the ingredients for a magical wedding were in place when Tamara Beckwith pledged herself to Italian construction heir, Giorgio Veroni.



Once known for her devil-may-care approach, on this occasion the socialite plumped for tradition all the way, sweeping up the aisle of Venice's Redentore Church on her father's arm. For her special day the 37-year-old bride had chosen an über-romantic cream gown finished in layers of tulle, and carried a small posy of white flowers.



The guest of honour was undoubtedly Tamara's 20-year-old, former drama student daughter Anouska, who was the epitome of summer chic in a biscuit-coloured shorts suit.



Also witnessing the nuptials were Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffud, singer Simon Le Bon and his model wife Yasmin. Joining the British celebrity contingent in toasting the happy couple was Giorgio's friend and employer, Formula One millionaire Flavio Briatore.



Meanwhile, another invitee, Lady Victoria Hervey, was using the wedding party as a husband-hunting opportunity after a psychic predicted she would meet her life partner soon. "She said she saw gondolas in my future, so I'll be keeping an eye out," revealed the singleton before jetting out to Venice.



While the Love Island star kept a keen eye on traditional waterborne traffic, the newlyweds took to the lagoon themselves, sharing one of their first kisses as man and wife in something a little speedier - a motorboat.