HELLO! brings you an exclusive look at three glam society weddings

22 APRIL 2008

Wedding bells have been ringing out this month as three jet-setting society couples tied the knot. And when Tim Jefferies wed his model love Malin Johansson, Ivana Trump said 'I do' to Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi and golfer Colin Montgomerie married heiress Gaynor Knowles, HELLO! magazine was there to capture every moment of all three happy occasions.



The guest list for Tim and Malin's lavish Blenheim Palace wedding was stellar, with Elizabeth Hurley, actor Christian Slater, socialite Jemima Khan and model Cindy Crawford among the invitees. And Issue 1018 of the magazine - on sale Wednesday - features 15 pages of images of the proceedings, plus intimate interviews with the couple.



HELLO! was also there for Ivana and her Italian beau Rossano's £1-million Palm Beach nuptials, which are covered in an exclusive 20-page report in the magazine. Ivana's multiple costume changes and the details which made their special day truly individual are all included.



Completing the special wedding issue are the Loch Lomond waterfront nuptials of Colin and Gaynor. In this week's magazine the bride looks beautiful in an ivory halterneck gown, while the groom is smart in a traditional kilt.



For the inside story on all three glamorous ceremonies - including the A-list guests, the stunning locations and the gorgeous gowns - check out this week's issue of the magazine, issue 1018, on sale from Wednesday April 23.