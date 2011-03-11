No longer an A-Team: Justin and Jessica split after four years

When pop pin-up and actor Justin Timberlake took his mum to the Oscars (bottom picture), and Jessica Biel arrived at an after party alone, there were reports their relationship was on shaky ground.



It turns out the stories were true.

Reps for the couple have confirmed they have called time on their romance after four years of dating.



According to a spokesperson, "there are no hard feelings". "It was completely mutual and they both decided it was time to move on."



Despite the official line, there have been claims Justin was the one who decided to end things, leaving Jessica "devastated".



Contrasting reports say the pretty brunette is not upset. "She's a very independent, proud woman with her own career, she's fine," a friend tells MSNBC.



The Daily Mail says that cracks began to show in the relationship when Jessica threw a surprise 30th birthday party for Justin at the start of the year.



According to the paper, The Social Network actor appeared to be embarrassed by an emotional speech his girlfriend made to toast his milestone year.



A source told the publication that he looked on uncomfortably as Jessica welled up when she recalled their first meeting, and joked how she practically stalked him to get a date.



The pair exchanged numbers after a night out in 2007, but Justin didn't call The A-Team star at first.

When he eventually phoned to ask her out, they began a passionate relationship, making a photogenic couple at red carpet events.



In summer 2008, they were spotted looking the picture of happiness in Rome and he escorted her to a friend's romantic open-air wedding on the Amalfi coast.



She had been invited to be a bridesmaid and fans thought this might be a dress rehearsal for their own nuptials.



But the first sign that this might not be a lasting love came when the couple split briefly in November 2009.



There were reports he had been seen with other women. And some members of his family remarked that he was behaving like a single man.



However, his mum Lynn was fond of Jessica, even going so far as to declare that she thought the young actress was 'The One' for her son.



The Social Network actor previously dated Cameron Diaz for four years, and had a high profile relationship with Britney Spears.



Jessica has been linked to Ryan Reynolds and dated Fantastic Four actor Chris Evans.