Mariah Carey drops a big hint about the names of 'Dem Babies'

Since welcoming their twins on April 30, Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon have kept mum on their babies' names – until now.



Pop star Mariah has taken to her Twitter page with a big hint about what the couple have decided to call her little boy and girl, who she affectionately refers to as 'Dem Babies'.



"Both begin with M!!!" she told fans - who she calls her lambs or lambily – before asking her followers to submit their guesses.









Among the suggestions, some of Mariah's own nicknames, including Mimi, Mermaid and Mirage, a moniker she picked up in high school.



Michaela and Mandarin, Mirium and Mauritius, Marauder and Moesha, and also Michael and Marilyn – after the 42-year-old's idols, Jackson and Monroe - have also been put forward.



Before the cryptic posting, Mariah offered a heartfelt message to her fans, writing: "I wish I could personally thanks all those around the world who continue 2 send congrats + prayers for #dembabies!



"They're doing great and they are the most incredible gifts we could ever have imagined."









She has also shared some pictures of the babies' possible 'first outfit' options – gifts sent in by wellwishers – and is urging fans to choose their favourites.



Mariah and Nick's twins were born on the couple's third wedding anniversary in a Los Angeles hospital around noon.



Her representative has confirmed that the baby girl was born first, weighing in at 5lbs 3oz and measuring 18 inches. Her little brother arrived shortly afterwards, weighing 5lbs 6oz and measuring 19 inches.



"My wife just gave me the most incredible anniversary gift ever in life! I won't ever be able to top this," tweeted comedian Nick, 30.



"I'm in the happiest place I've ever been in my life. I never had more amazing things happening. I am humbled by God's Favor!"