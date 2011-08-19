Big Brother's back: Newlywed Tara makes surprise appearance as celebs enter house

Days after tying the knot in Greece, American Pie actress Tara Reid has bid farewell to her new husband and entered the Big Brother house.



The 35-year-old actress – who married Zach Kehayov in a whirlwind ceremony this week – is one of 10 celebrities taking part in this year's show.



Sporting a honeymoon glow, Tara made a surprise appearance at Thursday evening's launch.

Dressed in an LBD for her reality debut, she told host Brian Dowling that she was keen to make some British fans.



"People know me the most for American Pie," she said. "I hope the British public like me. But no Facebook or Twitter, what am I going to do."



Joining Tara in the Big Brother house were reality regulars Kerry Katona and The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs.



Promising to bring "100 per cent glamour" to the house, 21-year-old Amy admitted: "I really am ditzy. I really don’t think before I speak!"

Completing the line-up of ladies were Pamela Bach – David Hasselhoff's ex wife – and Sally Bercow, the wife of the House of Commons Speaker John Bercow.



The latter admitted that her husband didn't find out she was entering the Big Brother house until two days ago.



"He does know now, he's not exactly chuffed about it," the 41-year-old said. "He wasn't very pleased at the time, but he does know what I'm like, we've been married almost nine years and I do my own thing."



Also in the house are Irish pop twins Jedward, – John and Edward Grimes – My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star Paddy Doherty, 19-year-old Coronation Street actor Lucien Laviscount, male model Bobby Sabel and Australian paparazzo Darryn Lyons.