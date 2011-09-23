'Scentsational' prank as David poses as perfume salesman

Up until now he's been known as an ace sportsman and the beautiful face and body of various ad campaigns.



But David Beckham could soon build a reputation as a TV prankster to rival Ashton Kutcher.



He posted this hilarious clip of himself pretending to be a perfume salesman for Ellen DeGeneres' chat show to promote his new fragrance Homme.









Dressed in a uniform of red T-shirt and slacks, with a nametag on and his face obscured by a cap, David posed as an employee of US high street store Target.



Prompted by Ellen, speaking to him through a hidden earpiece, the footie ace goes through a bizarre sales routine that involves spraying the scent on his leg.



The Galaxy midfielder is seen telling customers: "It smells better on my leg" and encouraging them to have a sniff.



When one shopper recognises him he say: "Stop spreading rumours. I'm not David Beckham"



The funniest moment comes when someone asks the 'salesman' where he's from and he responds 'Texas' – at Ellen's prompting he then starts singing 'Howdy Partner' at the top of his voice.





It comes after a similar prank with masseuse last year, also engineered by Ellen.



David confused the lady by making a series of eccentric requests, including that she should call him Ricky and not use her thumbs for the massage.