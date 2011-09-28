George's girl Stacy sparkles at his premiere as he clowns around with co-star Ryan

Love was in the air at The Ides Of March premiere in LA on Tuesday evening.



Stacy Keibler stepped out in support of her new man, Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney.



Determined to keep their romance on the down-low, the pair decided not to walk the red carpet together.



But Stacy's smile spoke a thousand words.



The former WWE wrestler – stunning in a sparkling gold cocktail dress – beamed as she made a solo entrance into the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.





Moments later, gorgeous George made his way into the premiere, posing with the film's other leading man Ryan Gosling.



Speaking recently to People magazine, 31-year-old Stacy said she was just "living in the moment" when she began her relationship with the award-winning actor.



"I was actually not really searching for a boyfriend," she admitted.



And she said she is not worried about what the future might hold. "I don’t think about that," she revealed.



"I live in the present moment. That was my New Year's resolution…and it's worked out pretty good so far."





Meanwhile, back at the premiere, George and Ryan were getting on famously, laughing and joking around as they took turns to vandalise each other's faces on the film's poster.



The handsome duo were joined at the screening by the movie's female stars, Evan Rachel Wood, Marisa Tomei and Kate Mara.



The Ides of March – co-written and directed by George – follows a Democratic presidential candidate on a fast track to the White House.



Ryan plays an up-and-coming press secretary who finds himself involved in a political scandal that threatens to upend his candidate's chances.