Comforting hugs from dad Bruce as Talullah arrives in Paris for glam debutantes ball

Their family is going through a tough time at the moment.



Demi Moore’s announcement that she is divorcing Ashton Kutcher has obviously been upsetting for her three daughters, Rumer, 23, Scout, 20, and Tallulah, 17.



And teenager Tallulah must be finding it particularly hard that the man that they call "MOD" (my other dad) is no longer with their mum.

Luckily their concerned father Bruce Willis has stepped in to help out.



The Die Hard star greeted his little girl at Paris airport on Thursday and enveloped her in a warm hug.



She flew in with her eldest sister Rumer ahead of Saturday's Le Bal des Debutantes, which will mark her debut into high society.



Bruce’s wife Emma Heming didn’t appear to be with him at the airport, probably because she's expecting.





Talking to this week’s HELLO!, a source revealed that Demi had consulted her daughters before ending the marriage that was rocked by claims of infidelity.



“Demi took advice from her daughters; Scout in particular was furious and said she could never see Ashton in the same light again,” said the insider.



“Ultimately she didn’t want to be a bad role model for her girls and felt that she had to set a good example for their future relationships.”



The weekend's glittering ball is a chance for Tallulah to put their family troubles to one side.



She'll see a friendly face since Andie MacDowell’s daughter is also gearing up for her coming of age.

Sarah Margaret was spotted getting into the glamorous spirit as she posed for photographs with her model mum in Paris.



Clad in fairytale attire, the young lady – who made her modelling debut earlier this year for Alberta Ferretti in New York – looked gorgeous as she took part in the shoot on the balcony of the lavish Hotel De Crillon, where the ball is set to take place.



The annual ball is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a privileged flock of young ladies to don haute couture and mingle with scions of royalty, rock ’n roll and high society.



