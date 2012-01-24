'Grieving' Seal still wearing his wedding ring

Heidi Klum's estranged husband Seal is still wearing his wedding ring after the couple announced their separation.

Speaking to chat show queen Ellen DeGeneres, the musician said he was "grieving", and talked about why he's still wearing the gold band.





"It's just pretty much a token of how I feel about this woman" he said on a show which will air on Wednesday.



"We have eight years, eight wonderful years together. Just because we have decided to separate doesn't necessarily mean you take off your ring and you're no longer connected to that person. We will be connected in many ways 'til the rest of our lives".



The Kiss From A Rose singer gave the emotional interview as he promoted his new album Soul 2 – with the gold band still clearly visible on his left hand.

"Right now it feels really comfortable on my hand so I have no intentions of taking it off anytime soon," he said.



The 48-year-old also emphasised his determination to make the split as amicable as possible in another chat with Tavis Smiley (pictured).



"What one has to do in this situation is remain civil and to retain one's dignity and to be professional and to understand that we are not the only people on this planet that go through this" he added, before confirming that their four children remained their "top priority".



More on the couple's shock break-up

