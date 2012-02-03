Salsa dancing Madonna 'so excited' about Super Bowl performance

Only two days to go and Madonna can't hide her excitement.



The 53-year-old singer will make her major performance since the end of her Sticky and Sweet tour in 2009 when she sings at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.



During a press conference, she revealed she was "so excited and incredibly nervous" before breaking into a salsa dance.





Following a round of applause for her efforts, the star revealed she will give renditions of three old songs and her new track, Give Me All Your Luvin'.



She also confessed she was feeling pressure at the idea of singing in front of the huge live television audience.



"This is a Midwesterner girl's dream to be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show," said Madonna, who was born in Bay City, Michigan.



"In over 25 years of performing that I've done, I have never worked so hard or been so scrupulous or detail-oriented or freaked out as much as I have ... trying to make the most major show," she added.



The Material Girl said she would dedicate her performance to her father.



"I was raised in the Midwest, and he is the personification of Midwestern values, he gave me the work ethic that I have, so if I am a hardworking girl who never stops it's because of him.

"Also, I am sure of all the things I have ever done in my life this will be the thing he is most excited about," she said.



Madonna has also clarified that "great attention to detail has been paid to my wardrobe" and has promised "there will be no wardrobe malfunction".