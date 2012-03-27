'Welsh wiggler' Katherine does Britain proud with sexy jive

Katherine Jenkins went one better than last week's foxtrot on US show with Dancing with the Stars.



The wonder from Wales performed a routine so sexy that judge Bruno Tonioli leapt up, declaring: "‘The blonde bombshell is unleashed".



Another panellist Carrie Ann Inaba told her: "Goodness, I'm all hot and bothered".

The classical diva's jive with professional partner Mark Ballas also brought the entire audience, led by her mother waving a red dragon flag, to their feet.



"Wow two nines and an eight for our jive. Feel so thankful and totally humbled to be on top of the leaderboard! And best of all mum is here!" she tweeted after her sultry turn.



It's all the more impressive given that she'd expressed misgivings in training about shaking her "naughty bits". To encourage Katherine, Mark nicknamed her the 'Welsh wiggler".



Her score of 26 out of 30 – for the second week running – leaves her as the one to beat.



Although, she has some hot competition from Disney star Roshon Fegan, who also received 26.



Soul queen Gladys Knight and tennis champion Martina Navratilova will need to serve up better results to stay on the show as they are both currently trailing at the bottom of the scoreboard.