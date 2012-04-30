HELLO! Exclusive: West End star Jodie reveals engagement joy and family heartache

West End star Jodie Prenger has told of her “utter elation” at becoming engaged to her boyfriend of two years, businessman Simon Booth - and her sadness at unexpectedly losing her beloved dad Marty less than a fortnight later.



Jodie accepted Simon’s marriage proposal last month. Two days later her father, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer just days before his death, took a turn for the worst. Ten days later, he passed away.



“I’ve never experienced the extremes of emotion that I have in the past weeks,” the 32-year-old I’d Do Anything winner, who’s currently appearing in the hit play One Man, Two Guv’nors, tells HELLO! Magazine.





