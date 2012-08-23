Angelina's daughter Vivenne lands Hollywood role alongside her mother

Angelina Jolie’s four-year-old daughter Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt has landed her first Hollywood role and is to make her movie debut alongside her famous mother.



Walt Disney Studios have announced that Angelina's youngest daughter will have a "minor role" in Maleficent, a modern play on the classic fairy-tale of Sleeping Beauty.







Vivienne is set to play the young Princess Aurora, who becomes the target of Angelina’s evil character, Maleficent.

The film also stars Juno Temple, Miranda Richardson, Sam Riley and Dakota Fanning's sister, Ella, who plays the grown version of Vivienne’s character.

It is currently unknown whether Vivienne will have any lines or share scenes with her mother who is 37.

This isn't the first time that one of Brad and Angelina's six children has starred in one of their parent's movies.



In 2008 Vivienne's sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, appeared in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button alongside her father, Brad, with a cameo role as a toddler.





The news of Vivienne's acting debut comes amid speculation about the couples' impending wedding.



The pair, who confirmed their engagement in April 2012, are rumoured to soon be tying the knot at their Chateau in France.



Production on Maleficent began in London in June and the film is due for cinema release in March 2014.