Girls Aloud are back: sneak peek of new video as reunion song is leaked

Strutting away from the camera in matching bright orange tulip-skirt dresses, their hair teased up into high buns and their hands seductively on their hips – this is Cheryl Cole, Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts as they haven't been seen for a while.



It is the first glimpse of the reunited Girls Aloud, back together after three years away from the music world.





The video clip, which appears to be a sneak peek from the quintet's new music video, ends just before the girls turn to face their public.



Then follows the news that the girls are set to make a big announcement on Friday. They are expected to confirm a greatest hits album and tour.



Fans have already had the chance to hear the girl band's new single Something New, after the track was leaked online.



The clip featured the ladies singing and rapping over a dance music style backing, though it's not clear if it was an early or unedited version, which will be markedly different from the finished version.



Cheryl has already let slip a key lyric from the new song, tweeting: "I just wanna dance."



Girls Aloud were formed as part of early X Factor-style show Pop Stars: The Rivals in 2002.



Their ladies were in direct competition with boy band One True Voice for the Christmas number one.





Girl power won the day, with their single Sound of the Underground pipping the boys to the post.



It paved the way for a stellar career, with the band racking up 20 consecutive UK Top 10 singles (including four number ones) and two UK number one albums.



They have also been nominated for four BRIT Awards, winning Best Single in 2009 for The Promise.



After the group decided to take a hiatus in 2009, they each concentrated on solo projects.



Arguably the most successful of the five is Cheryl, who became the nation's sweetheart after being drafted in by Simon Cowell as a judge on The X Factor. A brief stint on the US version followed, as well as a cameo in What to Expect when you're Expecting.

She also carved out a solo career, with two number one albums, seven singles and a UK tour.



Meanwhile during her break from the band, Kimberley has played Princess Fiona in Shrek: The Musical and is appearing in the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.



Nicola Roberts launched Dainty Doll, a range of makeup for fair-skinned women, and launched a brief solo career.



Sarah Harding branched into acting, with a starring role in the second St Trinian's movie and a part in BBC TV film Freefall.



Finally, Irish beauty Nadine Cole has spent much time in the US, where she owns an Irish-themed bar.